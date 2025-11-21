VANCOUVER — A B.C. woman says she brought an “image of an informer” and a stack of online death threats to the RCMP last December, after a Canadian crime blog writer — now indicted in connection with Ryan Wedding’s alleged federal witness-execution plot — began harassing her and glorifying the killing of “rats.”

Weeks later, the U.S. government’s key co-operating witness in the Wedding investigation — a Canadian-Colombian who had reportedly served a sentence for fentanyl trafficking in Quebec and moved large quantities of synthetic narcotics into New York State via First Nations land crossings — was executed by sicarios while dining in Colombia.

The assassins sped away on a high-powered motorcycle after striking the victim multiple times in the back of the head with a silenced weapon — a real-life scene that could have been lifted straight from Narcos.

But the account of a report to Canadian police about suspect activity on a website now seized by the FBI may reflect poorly on Canada’s own law-enforcement agencies — revealing, in this modern iteration of a Latin cartel execution, a failure to act before the killing of an FBI witness tied to one of the world’s most powerful transnational drug networks.

The “informer” image, shared with The Bureau by Langley resident Brittani Russell, shows a grainy, passport-style head-and-shoulders shot of a bald man with a beard, over the caption: “Missing informant in High-Stakes Drug Investigation.”

Dated December 18, 2024, that photo appears to match a similar, lower-resolution image of “Victim 1” — identified in Colombian media as Jonathan Acebedo-García, a Canadian-Colombian businessman murdered in a Medellín restaurant on January 31, 2025.

“Today I lost all faith in Canadian law enforcement,” Russell has posted on X, explaining that she now feels she was exposed to danger — and that the RCMP may have missed opportunities to intervene against the catastrophic assassination of the U.S. government’s key witness against Wedding.

The former Canadian Olympian has been called “a modern-day Pablo Escobar” by FBI director Kash Patel.

“And I wasn’t the only one who reported that page [to Canadian police],” Russell continued. “I have the man’s image screenshotted Dec 18. He was killed Jan 31. I’m blown away. I can’t post his image, of course, but journalists I trust have the image.”

The Bureau has not independently confirmed that the image Russell shared — and says she showed RCMP weeks before Acebedo-García was shot by a sicario — is the same photograph later published in Colombian outlets.

What is confirmed, however, is that Russell possesses photographic evidence of the website’s suspect activity that aligns with U.S. prosecutors’ allegations — and she says the RCMP brushed her aside, leaving her exposed to danger.

Meanwhile, more information is emerging about the role Acebedo-García allegedly played in Montreal-area cartel networks smuggling synthetic narcotics into the United States, including through a notorious border corridor running across Mohawk Reservation territory.

According to Colombian media, Acebedo-García had been jailed for fentanyl trafficking in Quebec, and reporting from Montreal’s La Presse — citing U.S. court records — said that in 2009, Acebedo-García and an accomplice were stopped for a traffic violation in New York State after returning from the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation. A search of their vehicle uncovered 23,000 MDMA pills. In a U.S. filing at the time, La Presse reported, prosecutors described Acebedo-García as part of a “large-scale drug-trafficking organization,” noting that “the primary, and perhaps sole, purpose of the organization for which the accused worked was to smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Canada to the United States.”

While the U.S. case against Wedding alleges his network moved roughly 60 metric tonnes of cocaine — a load equivalent to dozens of vehicles, as Attorney General Pam Bondi has noted — the Acebedo-García court record, combined with confidential briefings from U.S. and Canadian officials, strongly suggests that networks linked to Wedding’s organization have used Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia as hubs for synthetic-drug superlabs producing fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine and illicit cannabis for export worldwide, including into the United States.