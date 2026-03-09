The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
12hEdited

Come to Canada and be a drug runner. It's a great paying gig with little to few if any, consequences.

"There was no explanation for why the narco-suspects walked free, beyond the standard policy language the prosecution service has cited in a number of similar cases documented by The Bureau — that prosecutors must continually assess “a reasonable prospect of conviction and whether the public interest supports continuing the prosecution.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
PB's avatar
PB
12h

Wow. Enough fentanyl to kill thousands and charges dropped as the prosecution ponders “whether the public interest supports continuing the prosecution”.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture