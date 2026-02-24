The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick May's avatar
Patrick May
1h

And yet, our government officials, our media, even our entertainers and artists, keep painting the United States as our number one enemy. When are we going to wake up? Are we going to realize that we had lost our country before we realize this?

Reply
Share
Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
1h

“The endgame, as Liu frames it: when an enemy’s civil society and government institutions have been sufficiently undermined or co-opted, the CCP’s military is deployed for the knock-out punch.”

Cda now hiring Mercenaries (Chinese), walking right into the Trap!

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture