JHOC
The Liberals are no longer Liberal, they are neo-fascist… Carney & his continued relationship with Brookfield are a prime example.. he really thinks he and his investment bank buddies should be able to run the entire show.. & to profit handsomely while we serfs shut up and pay ever higher taxes.

The investment bankers got us to this state of semi- bankruptcy with their subprime mortgage scams… which taxpayers ended up footing the bill for…. now they expect us to pay for their bets and thus far their bets are foolish…. The EV busses in Quebec, the battery plant, the cricket processing facility… all bankrupt taking our tax dollars with them… Now Carney has invested our pension funds heavily in India which is devolving quickly as their energy came mainly from the gulf region.

On the Liberal's attempt to legislate morality, I'll volunteer to be the first defendant.

Here’s something from Dante’s Inferno that should qualify under C9 as hate speech. It's only thinly disguised as religious hate.

Layers of Hell: ...

... “The 9th Circle of Hell is the final, deepest, and coldest level, reserved for traitors - and all members of the Liberal Party of Canada."

New Addendum:

“Approval has been granted by Satan himself for a new and exciting 10th level to house floor-crossers. They were deemed too vile to serve their time (eternity) with regular traitors. Old Nick himself has confessed to a certain 'queasiness' when dealing with them,. He said, 'C'mon now, there are limits!"

So bring on the thought police. Come and get me.

