The Bureau

The Bureau

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Kim J's avatar
Kim J
7h

"....but connecting the dots to a foreign entity, regardless of the country, we don’t have that,” Duheme told Kapelos."

I can't help but wonder, is that because they are not looking for those connections, or they don't want to admit that CSIS relies on the DOJ to feed them this info??

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
6h

Now that Canada officially is cooperating with China’s police I truly feel secure.🤦‍♀️ I’d love to know the dirt that the U.S has on our government.

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