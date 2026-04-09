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michael boyle's avatar
michael boyle
6h

Sadly, so very sadly, Canada is a warehouse, the elite have the keys, it's citizens go about thinking it's a real democratic country while paying high taxes for the living they eak out all the while putting up with floor crossers, money laundering, drug gangs, long health care wait times, corruption at all levels of government, I could go on, what a mess, what a sad mess

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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
6h

A multitude of Canadians see, sense and clearly understand how dangerously close Carney is bringing Canada to Beijing. We also have zero doubt that it’s intentional! Where to go, how to reverse course, seems to drift further and further from reach or reality!

Think of Hungary’s history…the brutal communist regime that overtook the easily influenced (exactly like many weak-minded Canadians) Hungarian population back then, the subsequent torture, the escapes to other democratic countries…like Canada that occurred. The LONG road back to the highly successful democracy Hungary now has today!

IS THIS CANADA’S FUTURE?? People who came here from brutal dictatorships say it’s exactly what happened in the countries they left behind!!

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