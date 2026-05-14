The Bureau

The Bureau

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
9h

The Trump administration means business with spies operating within the USA.

However, here in Canada the TrudeauCarney Liberals don’t give a shit, because the Chinese Communist Party helped them get elected.

Here in B.C. we don’t know if the same thing went on, that resulted in the NDP beating out the Liberals a few elections ago.

We don’t know…..BECAUSE … the B.C. Prosecution Service refuses to release the RCMP report on the ….”NDP Fundraising Probe”.

You know…..they claim they “returned it to the RCMP”.

My request was in accordance to the Freedom of. information Act. Appears the BCPS doesn't give a shit about B.C. law… even though they come under the direction of theAttorneyGeneral ministry.

..

As previously requested Sam….please go after the RCMP report… they might be reluctant to lie to you?

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
9h

Ohhh. forgot to mention….. the Office of Election B.C….are “unable to recall the event”… even though that office reported the fundraising irregularities to theNDP which resulted in

fundraising Probe”. It appears that office doesn’t give a shit about the law either?

Welcome to B.C..folks!

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