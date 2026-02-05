The Bureau

Transformative Outlook
2h

You know circumstances are really desperate when tow truck companies resort to shoot outs with “police support “.

Add in Chinese, Pakistani and Iranian criminals and we have Trudeau Carney Liberal Post National Canada.

James Turner
2h

As if our Justice system wasn't already a tragi-comedic farce.

Hey Doug, time for you to jump on another bandwagon ... maybe sprinkle some Crown Royal over

a graduating class of police cadets? Something meaningful like that?

