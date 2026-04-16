The Bureau

The Bureau

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
12h

Carney only cares about Carney and Brookfield! When it comes to human rights issues he only cares about the monetary benefit not the human cost. Canadians need to be aware that if you purchase a Chinese EV you will have blood on your hands. Canada is going down a very deep dark hole and we best wake up from our slumber before it’s too late.

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
12h

"When asked directly on March 30 whether forced labor exists in China, he told reporters that “there are parts of China that are higher risk” — a formulation Human Rights Watch said ignores extensive documentation of state-imposed forced labor in Uyghur cotton, automotive, solar, and critical minerals supply chains.

The phrasing was notable for what it omitted."

Convenient omission is the Liberal party strategy that started with Trudeau. I hope these world wide lawmakers continue to push this issue (with the help of good investigative journalists) until Carney is better seen as the 'wolf in sheep's clothing' that he is.

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