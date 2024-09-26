In September 2024, The Bureau published a story regarding William Majcher and his involvement in an ongoing foreign interference case.

This story was based on information provided by sources who initially appeared credible and trustworthy. However, after further investigation, it has become evident that, since March 2024, I have been the target of a sophisticated and persistent undercover operation aimed at compromising The Bureau’s reporting on PRC-related activities. This operation sought to feed engineered information designed to introduce misleading details and inaccuracy into The Bureau's coverage of the Majcher foreign interference case.

We deeply regret that our editorial process did not detect the misleading nature of these sources, and for this, we apologize to William Majcher, our readers, and the broader public. The decision to retract the story reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of journalistic accuracy and fairness. It is also critical to note that The Bureau was deliberately targeted by individuals or entities seeking to mislead me, and by extension, the Canadians who have relied on The Bureau's rigorous reporting.

Despite our editorial guidelines, we acknowledge that we were misled by sources that manipulated our trust. Investigations into this matter are progressing, and we remain committed to learning from this incident. We will also update our policies to ensure such situations do not happen again.

It is essential to highlight that The Bureau was the target and victim of a deliberate and sustained effort to mislead the public. While we regret that we did not identify this infiltration sooner, we have shared technical evidence with the appropriate government authorities to further the investigation.

We remain fully committed to transparency, integrity, and vigilance in our reporting and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our work from future attempts to mislead or undermine it.

Sincerely,

Samuel Cooper

Founder, The Bureau