OTTAWA — A trespassing investigation that began at Western University and led to the discovery of what court documents describe as “numerous precursor substances and finished high explosives” has now broadened to include warrant executions in Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec, London Police Service announced Friday.

They confirmed in an update today that additional warrants have been executed in the National Capital Region as part of the ongoing investigation, with assistance from the Ottawa Police Service, Gatineau Police Service, and the Sûreté du Québec.

“This complex investigation has spanned multiple cities and provinces,” police said in the statement. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support of our law enforcement partners.”

Four Mandarin-speaking suspects are facing charges related to unlawful possession of explosives following the weekend incident that began with a trespassing call at Western University’s engineering buildings early Saturday morning.

Jerry Tong, 27, of Gatineau, and Zekun Wang, 26, of London, were charged Thursday with unlawful possession of explosives, according to the London Free Press. Fei Han, 25, and Feiyang Ji, 21, both of London, also face charges of unlawful possession of explosives.

The investigation began at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, when London police were called to assist Western University’s special constable service after a trespasser was arrested at an engineering building following a foot pursuit. Officers seized a loaded handgun during the arrest and identified a second suspect.

Police then executed a search at 212 Chesham Avenue—approximately 1.9 kilometers from Western’s main engineering campus—where they arrested the second suspect and discovered hazardous chemicals. Two additional suspects were arrested at the residence, which has remained under police guard since Saturday.

Court documents say Han, Ji, and Wang live at the Chesham Avenue home, while Tong’s address is listed as Gatineau, Quebec.

Tong, the 27-year-old Gatineau, Quebec resident, faces the most extensive list of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, breaking and entering with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives.

Wang is charged with breaking and entering with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives, the Free Press reported.

All four men appeared in court Monday and were remanded into custody awaiting bail hearings. They requested a Mandarin interpreter for their Wednesday court appearance.

The Bureau has found that individuals with the same names as two of the suspects appear on Western University engineering program materials and professional profiles.

An archived professional profile for a man named Jerry Tong states he completed an Engineering Undergraduate Degree at Western University and grew up in Ottawa. Additionally, a person named Zekun Wang is identified as a student in recent years on a Western University engineering lab website.

However, neither London Police Service, Western University, nor the Canadian Security Intelligence Service have confirmed whether the suspects charged are the same individuals listed on university materials or whether any of those arrested are current or former Western students.

In response to questions from The Bureau, CSIS said: “Given the need to protect our sources, tradecraft, and methods, we do not confirm or deny specific investigative details. However, CSIS remains committed to collaborating with security intelligence and law enforcement partners to investigate and counter violent extremist activities.”

Two houses across the street from the Chesham Avenue residence were evacuated, and specialized equipment including an excavator and portable decontamination shower were brought to the scene. Four buildings on Western’s campus were closed for several hours following Saturday’s arrest, according to the London Free Press.

“Although we cannot provide an exact timeline, we want to inform residents that they can expect to see a continued police presence on Chesham Avenue as the investigation progresses,” police said Friday.

Western University said it is working with London police on the investigation but has not responded to questions about student affiliations or whether any laboratory materials are missing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.