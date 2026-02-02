The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat's avatar
Kat
1h

Thanks for keeping us up to date on this story Sam.

Reply
Share
Colleen Jakimchuk's avatar
Colleen Jakimchuk
1h

Our masters in China are sending their best and brightest.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture