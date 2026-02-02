OTTAWA — A fast-evolving case with potential national security implications has resulted in new weapons charges, following a trespassing investigation that began January 24 at Western University and led to the discovery of “numerous precursor substances and finished high explosives” at a London home. The probe has since expanded to include warrant executions in Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec.

As first reported by the London Free Press, the new charges include allegations that all four suspects were involved in manufacturing of a prohibited firearm.

The charges were revealed during a virtual bail hearing in London, Ontario, on Monday.

The four suspects, who have requested Mandarin translation services in court proceedings, face mounting charges related to the unlawful possession of explosives following an incident that began when campus police called for assistance on a break-in at Western University’s engineering buildings early Saturday, January 24.

A trespasser was arrested at an engineering building following a foot pursuit. Officers seized a loaded handgun during the arrest and identified a second suspect.

While the university has not responded to The Bureau’s questions, CBC has reported that “the accused were currently attending, or were alumni, at Western University.”

Police then executed a search at 212 Chesham Avenue — approximately 1.9 kilometres from Western’s main engineering campus — where they arrested the second suspect and discovered hazardous chemicals. Two additional suspects were arrested at the residence.

Jerry Tong, 27, of Gatineau, and Zekun Wang, 26, of London, were charged with unlawful possession of explosives. Fei Han, 25, and Feiyang Ji, 21, both of London, also face charges of unlawful possession of explosives.

Court documents say Han, Ji, and Wang live at the Chesham Avenue home, while Tong’s address is listed as Gatineau, Quebec.

Tong, the 27-year-old Gatineau resident, faces the most extensive list of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, resisting arrest, break and enter with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing an explosive substance, storing a restricted weapon in a careless manner, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a loaded firearm at the residence, and manufacturing a prohibited firearm.

Wang is charged with breaking and entering with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, manufacturing a prohibited firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives.

The Bureau has found that individuals with the same names as at least two of the suspects appear in Western University engineering program materials and professional profiles.

An archived professional profile for a man named Jerry Tong states he completed an undergraduate engineering degree at Western University and grew up in Ottawa. Zekun Wang is identified as a student in recent years on a Western University engineering lab website.

Neither London Police Service, Western University, nor the Canadian Security Intelligence Service responded to questions about the suspects’ links to Western University or the nature of the investigation.

In response to questions from The Bureau for a prior story, CSIS said: “Given the need to protect our sources, tradecraft, and methods, we do not confirm or deny specific investigative details. However, CSIS remains committed to collaborating with security intelligence and law enforcement partners to investigate and counter violent extremist activities.”