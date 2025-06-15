WASHINGTON — As Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Tehran today, while Iran has retaliated with over 200 ballistic missiles since Israel’s stunningly successful regime-decapitation operation launched Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump posted Sunday morning: “We will have PEACE, soon. Many calls and meetings now taking place.” The message, delivered via his official social media account, came amid the most destructive and volatile phase yet of a rapidly expanding regional war.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make,” Trump wrote, referencing his past diplomatic maneuvers. “In that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!”

The statement preceded a dramatic new round of Israeli strikes early Sunday afternoon that hit deep into Tehran in broad daylight, targeting key energy infrastructure, fuel depots, and military-linked residential compounds. Iranian state media showed fires and heavy smoke across central districts, with reports of civilian casualties. This represents a shift toward around-the-clock air assaults made possible by degraded Iranian defenses; previous major raids were conducted under the cover of darkness.