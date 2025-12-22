The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marylou Speelman's avatar
Marylou Speelman
2h

One can not even make this stuff up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
1h

Are you fucking kidding me? If I ever have to have anything decided in a court I want this judge. He melded China law with Canadian law as he saw it disregarding most of the evidence that was blatantly obvious right in front of his face. Unreal! If there is bribery afoot it wouldn’t surprise me at all. You can’t make this up. I’m stunned here. Lmao.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture