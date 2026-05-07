The Bureau

The Bureau

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
6hEdited

"As John Locke said, “Where law ends, tyranny begins.”

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Scott MacKinnon's avatar
Scott MacKinnon
5h

Sadly, Canada will continue on with business as usual. We will start to see Chinese EVs advertised on Hockey Night in Canada. The ad will be of a Canadian family out in the woods, with a lake in the background and the sounds of loons calling, watching a hockey game (the Leafs no doubt) projected by the car's headlights, onto their tent...

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