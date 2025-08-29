The Bureau

Sally Miller
5h

Sam thanks for your excellent reporting. I would like to add some personal business experiences of my own. Back in 2017, 2018, I was selling Real Estate in the Niagara Region of Ontario. On 1 particular occasion, at my Open House of a $1M listing, a passenger van showed up filled with Chinese people along with a rickety old car driven by their Canadian Lawyer. With about 8 adult men in front of me, I sincerely asked the group “who is the Buyer?” The Lawyer answered, “they all are”. None of them spoke English. All were dressed in worn out clothes. They did not know to NOT walk through the flower gardens, stand on the furniture or examine the food in the Refrigerator. I spent my time directing bad behaviour rather than selling the features of the home. It was an alarming experience only to be followed by 4 individual offers from this group. I asked the Lawyer, how will they finance the purchase, he advised that each man was representing his village and that they pooled their money to buy the one Canadian property. It was a crowd source operation with 1 name to be on title but with the backing of 10,000 villagers back home. My spider sense told me something was very off so my Seller declined to work with any of these offers. I had similar experiences with Chinese families at other properties. None of it added up. Now it does….On a foot note: Farm land between Fort Erie to Niagara Falls was quietly bought up as well. Tragic.

Jerry McElrea
4h

This story is the exact thing the Chinese are doing in Canada and Trump is blaming Canada for his fentenyl problem when it is happening in the USA as much as Canada. The tariff thing is a farce.

