WASHINGTON — Escalating the Trump administration’s efforts to defend North America against what they believe is a clandestine war involving narco-terrorism and fentanyl, yesterday U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling him “one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers,” and accusing him of collaborating with the Sinaloa Cartel to flood the United States with shipments of cocaine—including fentanyl-laced additives.

Bondi noted that authorities have seized over $700 million in assets linked to Maduro—including private jets—and nearly seven tons of cocaine directly tied to him.

The move underscores the Trump administration’s broader policy of securing the Western Hemisphere against what national security experts describe as an intentional narco-warfare campaign directed at the United States by cartels and hostile states. Similar actions under this policy umbrella include Senator Marco Rubio’s push to reduce Chinese state-linked control and influence around the Panama Canal and potential U.S. retaliation if Panama does not act, and the administration’s imposition of trade sanctions on Mexico and Canada for what President Trump characterized as inadequate enforcement against fentanyl production and border infiltration by transnational criminal groups.

Bondi’s allegations draw heavily on a U.S. Department of Justice case first unveiled on March 26, 2020, when prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed a four-count indictment charging Maduro and fourteen current and former Venezuelan officials with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offenses. Prosecutors allege Maduro led the Cártel de los Soles in cooperation with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood the United States with cocaine” and to use the drug as a weapon against America—a scheme they say spanned from at least 1999 through 2020.

“As alleged, Maduro and the other defendants expressly intended to flood the United States with cocaine in order to undermine the health and wellbeing of our nation. Maduro very deliberately deployed cocaine as a weapon,” the office of the U.S. Attorney General announced in March 2020.

U.S. officials say the Cártel de los Soles facilitated shipments via Venezuelan ports, clandestine airstrips, and corrupt customs channels—working in coordination with the Sinaloa Cartel and the Tren de Aragua gang. In February 2025, the U.S. designated Tren de Aragua a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and in July 2025 it designated the Cártel de los Soles a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity.

The indictment against Maduro implicates Adel El-Zabayar, a former Venezuelan legislator described by DOJ as “a key part of the apparatus that conspired to export literally tons of cocaine into the U.S.” DOJ alleges he facilitated recruitment of Hezbollah and Hamas operatives and imported military-grade weaponry—such as rocket-propelled grenade launchers, AK-103s, and sniper rifles—via a Lebanese cargo plane delivered to a hangar controlled by Maduro at Simón Bolívar International Airport. He is also accused of serving as a liaison to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and fighting in Syria on behalf of Hezbollah-backed forces around 2013.

The indictments explain that Maduro’s Cártel de los Soles, of which El Zabayar was a key member, takes its name from the sun insignias affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking Venezuelan military officials.

“As alleged, Adel El Zabayar was part of the unholy alliance of government, military, and FARC members using violence and corruption to further their narco-terrorist aims,” the U.S. Attorney General’s March 2020 statement on the indictment said. “We further allege today, for the first time, that the Cártel de Los Soles sought to recruit terrorists from Hizballah and Hamas to assist in planning and carrying out attacks on the U.S., and that El Zabayar was instrumental as a go-between.”

“For more than two decades, Cartel members, including El Zabayar and Maduro Moros, have abused the Venezuelan people and corrupted the legitimate institutions of Venezuela – including parts of the military, intelligence apparatus, legislature, and the judiciary – to facilitate the importation of tons of cocaine into the United States,” they added.

Former intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal pleaded guilty in U.S. court in June 2025 to narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons charges linked to the Cártel de los Soles and FARC, and is reportedly cooperating with investigators exploring Hezbollah ties.

The case mirrors longstanding concerns in U.S. counter-terrorism policy regarding the tri-border area of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay—long cited as a Hezbollah fundraising and drug-trafficking nexus. However, the Maduro case elevates the scenario by involving an accused state actor purportedly orchestrating narco-terrorism at the highest level.

The original U.S. reward offer of $15 million in 2020 was increased to $25 million in January 2025 under the Biden administration—matching the reward for Osama bin Laden—and doubled again to $50 million on August 7, 2025 under President Trump, a move Bondi framed as a response to Maduro’s accelerating role in trafficking fentanyl-laced cocaine that threatens U.S. national security.