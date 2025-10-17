The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty McIvor's avatar
Betty McIvor
1h

Good for the USA; this isn't the time for 'political correctness' IMO. We are in a war and our woke governments are expediting it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Wood's avatar
Diane Wood
2h

When "Five Eyes" Become Six Eyes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture