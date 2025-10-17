WASHINGTON — The chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has issued a rare diplomatic rebuke to Britain, warning Prime Minister Keir Starmer that by dropping espionage charges in a case alleging that China’s secret police ran an agent network inside Westminster, his government risks setting “a dangerous precedent that foreign adversaries can target democratically-elected legislators with impunity.”

In a two-page letter dated October 16, 2025, addressed to James Roscoe, chargé d’affaires at the British Embassy in Washington, Committee Chair John Moolenaar said the United Kingdom’s decision to abandon the prosecution of Christopher Cash and Chris Berry—two men accused of funnelling sensitive parliamentary intelligence to the Chinese Communist Party—“deeply troubles” U.S. lawmakers and undermines Five Eyes security coordination.

“Given the substantial amount of evidence against the accused individuals, the decision to drop all charges raises many questions,” Moolenaar wrote, adding, “I hope the UK government will not allow this case to falter and will instead take the steps necessary to ensure that both justice and due process are served.”

Moolenaar’s letter, co-signed by senior members of the Committee and publicly released by Congress on Thursday, marks an exceptional public intervention in a live national-security controversy involving a Five Eyes ally. It reflects growing unease in Washington that London’s decision to collapse the prosecution—despite witness evidence confirming a direct intelligence channel from Westminster to China’s Ministry of State Security—signals a weakening posture toward Beijing.

“Allowing this PRC aggression to go unchecked would only incentivize the CCP to further interfere in western democracies,” the lawmaker argued.

He noted also, “The timing of this decision also paints a concerning picture,” and pointed to wider UK–China context: the resumption of high-level UK–China Joint Economic and Trade Commission talks that were previously paused after the CCP’s crackdown in Hong Kong; negotiations over China’s proposed “super embassy” in London; and ongoing internal UK discussions about how to classify the government’s relationship with Beijing.

Moolenaar then asks, citing the Committee’s cooperation with UK counterparts, including those in the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, whether intelligence concerning the House Select Committee was included “in the numerous reports allegedly sold to the Chinese government.”

He requests, through official channels, a response on whether the Starmer government—or any of its departments or representatives—has experienced or documented coercive activity, diplomatic pressure, or retaliatory action by the PRC or its proxies in connection with the espionage case, the consideration of China’s proposed super embassy, or broader engagements.

Moolenaar noted that the original 2024 charges under the Official Secrets Act were a critical test of Britain’s willingness to treat the CCP as a hostile intelligence service rather than an economic partner.

“These charges emphasized the severity of these actions,” the chairman wrote, “highlighting that the CCP is not a benign competitor, but a foreign adversary seeking to undermine the UK and Five Eyes nations in pursuit of its malign objectives.”

Citing recent prosecutions of Russian and Bulgarian spy rings under the same Act, the Michigan congressman—who described himself as “a target of CCP-backed espionage activity”—said he is “deeply troubled over the UK government’s seeming unwillingness to adequately support justice for the lawmakers involved.”

The transatlantic backlash follows release of Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Collins’s witness statements, which detailed how Chinese intelligence allegedly obtained real-time political reporting from inside Westminster through a human-source network involving Berry and Cash. Collins said “Alex,” an agent working for a Ministry of State Security front, tasked Berry to collect sensitive internal information via Cash, then a researcher for the China Research Group, a caucus of Conservative MPs critical of Beijing.

Collins wrote that “on one occasion, a total of thirteen hours passed” between a tasking from the Chinese handler and a full report transmitted back to Beijing, and noted some information “was confirmed to also be in the possession of a senior CCP leader.” His evidence indicated Beijing’s services were receiving live intelligence during the 2022 Conservative leadership race, including assessments of which MPs might ascend to Cabinet or become Prime Minister—insight used to “inform real-time decision-making.”

“The knowledge that MPs sanctioned by the Chinese state … were possibly to become a minister would have allowed China to ascertain the possible direction of the UK government,” Collins wrote.