The Bureau

The Bureau

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Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller's avatar
Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller
6h

It is always interesting when there are so many photographs taken at events. All out in the open. Mianzi (面子), or "face," is fundamental to Chinese society. Not a bad thing, of course. It's cultural just like Guanxi (关系) refers to personal connections, and relationships that create trust and mutual obligation.

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
5h

The U.S. making the Swiss banking system to come under its insight was a huge move. Congress now acting to cut down these Marxist organizations hiding under non-profits and charities is going to help reign in China. Once Iran is all settled and the Middle East has calmed down. China will be the focus which Trump has been doing his entire second presidency. Cuba is about to fall and communism will be absent in the western hemisphere. Truman is also going to begin putting more focus on the countries that border the U.S. I wouldn’t say anything is off the table including being absorbed.

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