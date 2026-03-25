A Chinese precursor supplier’s portal remains open, after the entity was named in a landmark US fentanyl trafficking indictment.

DAYTON – A federal grand jury in Ohio has returned a precedent-setting indictment charging two Chinese chemical companies and six Chinese nationals with conspiring to supply fentanyl precursors and special cutting agents to increase demand for fentanyl distributed across North America — and, for the first time in any prosecution of Chinese chemical suppliers, an allegation of attempted material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

For years, United States authorities argued that Chinese chemical companies were the upstream suppliers feeding precursor chemicals into Mexican cartel laboratories, but intentionality behind that deadly flow has not been alleged so directly in court.

Now prosecutors are alleging that Chinese suppliers knowingly serviced cartel production networks, helping increase the potency, yield, and profits — and, arguably, the death toll — of fentanyl pills and powder through specialized chemical additives known as “cut.”

If proven in court, the case could help redefine the global fentanyl supply chain as an intentional terrorism-financing scheme directed from China and extending through Mexican cartels to distribution hubs in American cities and trafficking corridors that reach into Canada, where United States intelligence increasingly sees vulnerability to new cartel-linked synthetic narcotics production.

As of the date of this publication, The Bureau has confirmed the lead company named in the indictment, Shandong Believe Chemical Company Pte. Ltd., continues to operate a publicly accessible commercial website at believechem.com, listing its products for global sale and inviting customers to “contact us now to get the latest price.”

Its profile also remains live on ChemDmart, an international pharmaceutical chemical marketplace, where the firm advertises itself as a high-tech enterprise exporting pharmaceutical intermediates, specialty chemicals, pesticide products, and cosmetic ingredients to buyers across Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The persistence of those pages — on a company whose principals a United States grand jury has just accused of actively recruiting cartel drug traffickers as clients on social media, and shipping hundreds of kilograms of narcotics materials to the Gulf Cartel and American fentanyl networks — sits uneasily beside the assurances offered this week by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel.

Operation Box Cutter, the FBI-led multi-agency operation that produced the indictment, represented, Patel said, “new groundbreaking cooperation between our counterparts in China after last year’s historic visit with Ministry of Public Security counterparts working to cut off precursors and crush the plague of fentanyl.”

The indictment charges Shandong Believe and Shandong Ranhang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. — collectively described in the charging document as “the Shandong Companies” — along with six individual defendants: Hanson Zhao, Gao Yanpeng, Xia Yi, Zhang Jian, Wang Zhaolan, and Zhang Chunhai.

Shandong Ranhang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. also remains fully online. Its website continues to advertise an active product catalogue — describing the company as a producer of catalysts, chemical intermediates, plant extracts, dye intermediates, and pesticide intermediates — and invites global customers to browse its full inventory.

Count One charges all eight defendants with conspiring to manufacture and distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, from at least 2025 through March 2026. Count Two — the terrorism count — charges both companies and Hanson Zhao alone with knowingly attempting to provide material support and resources, including chemical precursors and services, to the Cartel del Golfo, also known as the Gulf Cartel, a foreign terrorist organization designated as such by the Secretary of State on February 20, 2025.

The cartel, based in northeastern Mexico along the Texas border, is described in the indictment as “involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, and human smuggling,” and as one that “employs violence, including assassinations of civilians and government officials, to intimidate the public and control territory.” Count Three charges all eight defendants with international money laundering conspiracy, alleging they moved drug proceeds through layered cryptocurrency wallets and bank accounts to conceal their origin before conversion into foreign currency and deposit into international banks.

The precedent-setting core of the Ohio indictment strikes at the center of a long-running policy debate.

Many experts and advocates have argued that the American fentanyl crisis is at its core a demand-side problem, driven by addiction and social despair, and that no supply-side prosecution can fix it. The indictment makes the contrary case, and makes it with precision.

Drug traffickers, it explains, had long used inert substances — baby powder, creatine — to stretch their supply, but those materials diluted potency and “caused customers to complain about the quality of the product.”

The Shandong Companies provided a solution, knowingly: cutting agents, including the veterinary sedative medetomidine, that did not merely multiply yield but were selected precisely because they maintained or increased the drug’s strength.

The indictment states the goal explicitly — traffickers sought agents that not only multiplied the fentanyl yield “but also maintained (if not increased) its strength, which, in turn, would drive up demand for this illegal product.”

In other words, it was a deliberate strategy, emanating from China in response to dynamics in the North American distribution network, to manufacture new demand — to make the product more addictive, and therefore more profitable. One kilogram of medetomidine, the indictment notes, transforms a single kilogram of fentanyl into dozens of kilograms of street-ready mixture. The Shandong Companies sold both the precursors to make fentanyl and the agents engineered to hook more people on it.

The case is the latest and most serious in a series of federal prosecutions anchored in Dayton, a city investigators have identified alongside Chicago as a central hub in the cartel fentanyl networks moving drugs across the United States and northward into Canada. An earlier Operation Box Cutter indictment from September 2025, focused on a separate Chinese chemical network, charged four companies and more than two dozen individuals with cutting-agent conspiracies stretching back to 2022. Investigators view the two cases as part of the same underlying architecture — a global supply chain connecting Chinese chemical manufacturers, cryptocurrency-layered money-laundering infrastructure, Mexican cartel laboratories, and North American distribution corridors.

Hanson Zhao was the enterprise’s customer-facing operator.

According to the indictment, Zhao used social media and communication platforms to actively recruit customers he believed to be drug traffickers, then promoted to those customers — including, but not limited to, the Gulf Cartel — catalogues of the precursor chemicals and cutting agents the Shandong Companies had available to help them manufacture and cut fentanyl. After negotiating type, quantity, and price, Zhao caused hundreds of kilograms of these materials to be shipped to Mexico and the United States, including southern Ohio, via international cargo ships, international freight carriers, and domestic common carriers.

When payment came, it was routed through cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the individual defendants — Gao Yanpeng, Xia Yi, Zhang Jian, Wang Zhaolan, and Zhang Chunhai — until the digital assets could be converted into foreign currency and deposited into international banks. The forfeiture allegation in the indictment identifies the only specifically named seized asset: approximately $26,000 in cryptocurrency held in a Binance account registered to Wang Zhaolan. Against hundreds of kilograms shipped across international supply chains, that figure speaks to what remains beyond the reach of the indictment.

The terrorism count is the case’s legal landmark.

The charge requires prosecutors to prove that the defendants knowingly attempted to supply an organization they knew to be a designated foreign terrorist organization engaged in terrorism. The indictment alleges exactly that: the defendants knew what the Gulf Cartel was, knew what it did, and proceeded anyway. If proved, it would mark the first time a Chinese chemical supplier has been held to the terrorism standard for servicing a Mexican cartel — a shift that reframes the fentanyl supply chain not merely as organized crime but as a component of international terrorism financing.

The cooperation narrative that Patel and the Trump administration have been building around Beijing is complicated by the record of the weeks immediately preceding this indictment.

As The Bureau reported, China cast the lone dissenting vote at the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna against a United States-sponsored resolution specifically designed to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals and pill-pressing equipment to drug traffickers. Every other member of the commission voted with Washington. China stood alone against it. Sara Carter, the former investigative journalist confirmed in January 2026 as director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, had addressed the commission four days earlier and named China directly: the precursor chemicals flooding global narcotics markets, she told the session, “are manufactured by the millions of tons in China,” and China’s “weak export controls and lax enforcement allow its chemical industry to foster friendships with the cartels.” China’s representative denied the accusations and accused Washington of exploiting the drug issue as a pretext for interference in China’s internal affairs.

A week later, as The Bureau has reported, China arrested seven individuals and subjected twelve more to criminal compulsory measures in a Ministry of Public Security-directed enforcement campaign in Hubei Province — a campaign Beijing said was launched in December following a directive from the ministry.

The indictment itself confirms that Ministry of Public Security intelligence contributed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s investigation of the Shandong Companies. It remains to be seen if the entities charged in China will face United States justice. China does not extradite its nationals. Every prior prosecution of Chinese fentanyl suppliers has proceeded in their absence. The Shandong Companies’ websites — still live, still soliciting customers — suggest that for the enterprise itself, whatever disruption has occurred on paper, business has not been formally closed.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are accusations only.