A U.S. Congressional Commission heard from witnesses including a student leader from Toronto, who testified that democracy activists have faced death threats and harassment by Chinese suspects tasked by Beijing’s diplomats in North America.

The hearing in Washington, on the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, made connections between Chinese students demonstrating for freedom in 1989 and Chinese students in North America inspired to protest during the Coronavirus pandemic in the so-called “White Paper Movement.”

In emotional testimony Fengsuo Zhou, a Tiananmen student leader that saw his friend and classmate die as People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacked, said it wasn’t until he joined the White Paper Movement with Chinese students in October 2022, that he saw his generation’s courage echoed.

“They chanted down with the CCP, down with Xi Jinping,” Zhou said, crying. “At that moment I was in tears. I realized after 33 years, we are finally seeing the younger generation stepping up.”

Holding up a towel he said is stained with the blood of one of Tiananmen’s victims, Zhou argued the U.S. government has failed to sanction Beijing’s regime for the massacre, and likely for economic reasons.

Ruohui Yang, founder of a human rights and democracy organization and student at Toronto’s Humber College, said he first engaged in activism during Beijing’s 2019 roll out of national security laws in Hong Kong, but he felt “deeply intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party in Canada.”

“Things that happened during the protests reminded me that national borders cannot stop the Communist Party from spreading fear,” Yang testified. “Some Chinese, organized by the Consulate, drove their luxury cars through our protest lines, shouting insults. Some protesters even receiving death threats.”

Witnesses urged Congress to take stronger actions against Beijing’s transnational repression and continued human rights abuses in China.

Like Ruohui Yang, one anonymous Columbia University student testified that Beijing’s coverup of Coronavirus’s emergence and repressive lockdowns constituted a rights disaster and inspired latent calls for freedom among young Chinese.

The witnesses pointed to Dr. Li Wenliang, an early whistleblower on COVID-19’s appearance in Wuhan’s population, who was accused by Chinese police of spreading "false statements," and labelled a "criminal."

Beijing’s silencing of Dr. Li, who died of the virus, was an abuse against one man that multiplied into an abuse against all who died across the world during a pandemic that was largely preventable, according to Rowena He, University of Texas researcher.

The Columbia student leader, calling herself Karin and appearing in a mask due to fear of Beijing’s retribution, said protesters at her university were violently targeted by others that claimed to be students.

“The lockdown has made me realize that despite economic development, the Chinese Communist Party has not changed even in 35 years from its totalitarian self,” she testified. “In November of 2022, after I returned to university, the fire sparked a global wave of vigils and protest.”

“My friend and I organized a vigil at Columbia in front of the Law Library,” Karin continued. “But to our surprise, not just 10 or 100, but 300 people showed up that night. My friend, Ava, shortly after delivering her speech, was violently assaulted, struck right on her face for three times, by an unidentified individual. Later, she turned to the Columbia administration, but no action was taken aside from a suggestion to seek mental health support. Not even a campus safety alert.”

Karin said her fellow students at Columbia wished to continue their protest for freedom in China, but “we were always plagued by far reaching transnational repression.”

She said one of her student colleagues was “interrogated by Chinese police when he returned to China last year.”

“He reached out to me on Instagram to inquire about the names of participants of the New York protests. I was informed that he sent those inquiries under police pressure.”

sam@thebureau.news