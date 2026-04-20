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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1h

Chinese narco operations are used as a weapon in Chinese foreign policy. Given Canada's strategic partnership with China, and the influence China has in the Liberal Party, real action is unlikely against domestic and trans national Chinese narco operations, and their partners, including Mexican cartel, Iranian sponsored Hezbollah and Hamas drug manufacturing, distribution, and money laundering operations in Canada. Canada is a failed state and refuge for terrorists and their organized crime operations, ripe for pillaging and plundering. This is reflected in Carney's decision to double down on his net zero agenda, strengthen the Canada-Chinese strategic partnership and abandon trade and co-operation with the USA.

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
1h

Sam…. you forgot to mention that the Law Society of B.C. sees no problem of certain lawyers in their society laundering dirty money from the sale of these filthy deadly drugs.

The lawyers are using their trust accounts to launder the dirty money.

What about the “dirty interest” on the dirty money while in the those trust accounts …being collected by the Law Society of B.C.?

Judge Cullen in his Money Laundering “Inquiry” didn’t even suggest these lawyers should be disbarred and .. yes…..run out of town”.

Did it have something to do with the fact that the “original”… Legal Profession Act in my possession states that judges in B.C. are “benchers” of the LawSociety of B.C.?

“Follow the dirty money”.. dirty “interest”on the money trail” Sam,… and you will find out who’s pockets are being filled.

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