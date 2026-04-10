U.S. and Allied Lawmakers Demand UK's "48 Group" Open Its Books on Beijing's Elite Capture Network
WASHINGTON — A transatlantic coalition of lawmakers formally demanded Thursday that the 48 Group Club — a London-based private organization with 500 members, deep access to the current British government, and links to an alleged Chinese spy accused of cultivating the former Prince Andrew — produce records documenting its relationships with individuals tied to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, the covert influence arm Beijing uses to groom foreign elites, suppress dissent, and shape the political environments of democratic nations.
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