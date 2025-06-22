The Bureau

The Bureau

Nancy
3h

I never thought i would be watching the fall of the IRGC in my lifetime 🌿

And no matter how anyone views Donald Trump- he has shown the world his spine against terrorists. ⚓️

James Schwartz
4h

I doubt this leads to anything broader. Regime change is where this is trying to lead as the US and Israel are waiting for the Iranian people to rise up. The pounding that has been happening is to make the supreme leader look weak. Mossad is deeply entrenched in Iran too with the exact location of the supreme leader known which is in some bunker. It’s been reported he has written a list of 3 people who should be considered to replace him. Funny how Europe talks about restraint in this part of the world yet they want war against Russia. Plenty of countries in the Middle East are quietly praising this fight and are hoping for the change too. The Saudis and Jordanians could then openly join the Abraham accords which most likely would lead to more coming aboard as Iran wouldn’t be around to scare everyone. Iran is showing how much of a paper tiger they have been all these years. They have talked a big game but have nothing to back it up. Its proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi’s are all hurting badly now too. We are at a big inflection point here. If regime change happens it’ll immediately change the Middle East and make it much much calmer. Russia and China aren’t coming to help.

