Trudeau Testifies On "Drive by Shootings, Home Invasions, Even Murder" Across Canada, Allegedly Tied To "Highest Levels Within Indian Government"
OTTAWA, Canada — In testimony today that will resonate from Washington to Delhi, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained his understanding of why the RCMP made the extraordinary move on Monday of accusing India of enacting a broad attack on Canadian society using transnational mafias.
Framing the question for Ottawa’s Foreign Interference Inquiry, a lawyer asked Trudeau: “Can you comment on what the RCMP announced on Monday and the current state of affairs?”
“The decision by the RCMP to go forward with that announcement was entirely anchored in public safety and aimed at disrupting the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion, and even murder,” Trudeau responded, adding, “Across Canada, particularly within the South Asian community—and largely, but not exclusively, within the Sikh community—this chain involved Indian diplomats collecting information on Canadians who oppose or disagree with the Modi government.”
Continuing, Trudeau said, “This information was then passed along to the highest levels of the Indian government and subsequently directed through criminal organizations, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, to incite violence against Canadians. The RCMP determined that this chain—or sequence, or scheme—needed to be disrupted. By going public on Monday and expelling those diplomats, we aimed to break that chain.
The first option, of course, would have been to question or interview the diplomats involved, but that would have required waiving diplomatic immunity, which they refused—and understandably so.”
Asked by Commission Counsel if the alleged activity could be compared to China’s activities targeting Canadians, Trudeau said:
“These were covert, clandestine, and coercive measures—ranging from threats to withhold family visas, to paying sources for information. These actions represented a serious threat to public safety, and although these matters are part of ongoing court cases and investigations, the RCMP felt it necessary to go public at this stage to preemptively disrupt these activities before they resulted in further harm.”
In cross-examination, a lawyer representing the Sikh community in Canada said to Trudeau:
“The RCMP’s press conference mentioned that organized crime was used to carry out violent activities, creating the perception of an unsafe environment targeting the South Asian community in Canada. I think you'd agree that this is an alarming and intrusive attack on Canada. These individuals and government officials actually orchestrated violence to make people feel unsafe and reach that conclusion. Is that fair?"
"I’d say there seemed to be two goals here,” Trudeau responded.
“One, yes, is to make Canadians, particularly South Asian Canadians, feel less safe in their own country. But secondly, it’s to help prove a point that the Indian government has been trying to make about Canada for some time—that we are a country that doesn’t take violence, terrorism, or incitements to hatred seriously, which is entirely false. It seems that elements within the Indian government have decided to create violence and unlawfulness in Canada to support the narrative they are trying to promote.”
Wait, Justin, now do CCP criminal interference.
What? No time now that the narrative from you was conveniently provided to hijack and misdirect from the CCP?
What amazingly convenient, albeit excruciatingly obvious, timing to have another destructive round of blame-storming with Modi!
Is this your go-to fire alarm when political crises coalesce to corner the rats too much?
The threads one can suspect are true: Organized crime, corruption, terrorism enablement, but as usual the misdirectors are the real culprits up to their ears in corruption and desperate to avoid detection.
Would love to know who wrote that epical for the drama teacher to memorize because he's not the brightest bulb in the pack. Did he read Sam's book, Wilful Blindness to gain knowledge of the activities that have been occurring in BC for a decade or longer? What about the CCP's influence? What about the fact our borders have allowed millions to enter this country with flimsy documentation at best who are wreaking havoc with getting every handout possible whilst homeless veterans, ill veterans, seniors and others are either homeless, on the verge, or suffering? What about the millions of TAXPAYERS money going into the pockets of the COVID arrivescam fiasco and the SDTC scandal - it's scandal upon scandal internally, but nope he's got to stretch beyond borders and create further tensions with other foreign nations instead, as It appears he wants to be apart of the impending world conflicts; Russia and Iran are teaming up as both leaders have met; Israel is in knee deep and the USA is supportive; China's ships are circling Taiwan, so is JT wanting to throw Canada's hat into the ring? We've barely got a stable military and clearly he's missed Aaron Gunn's latest documentary on the ravages of our Armed Forces. I'm starting to believe those of us commenting on substacks know a helluva lot more than those in the HoC who are supposed to KNOW and respond professionally regarding Canadians safety. Anyone else care to chime in?