OTTAWA, Canada — In testimony today that will resonate from Washington to Delhi, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained his understanding of why the RCMP made the extraordinary move on Monday of accusing India of enacting a broad attack on Canadian society using transnational mafias.

Framing the question for Ottawa’s Foreign Interference Inquiry, a lawyer asked Trudeau: “Can you comment on what the RCMP announced on Monday and the current state of affairs?”

“The decision by the RCMP to go forward with that announcement was entirely anchored in public safety and aimed at disrupting the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion, and even murder,” Trudeau responded, adding, “Across Canada, particularly within the South Asian community—and largely, but not exclusively, within the Sikh community—this chain involved Indian diplomats collecting information on Canadians who oppose or disagree with the Modi government.”

Continuing, Trudeau said, “This information was then passed along to the highest levels of the Indian government and subsequently directed through criminal organizations, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, to incite violence against Canadians. The RCMP determined that this chain—or sequence, or scheme—needed to be disrupted. By going public on Monday and expelling those diplomats, we aimed to break that chain.

The first option, of course, would have been to question or interview the diplomats involved, but that would have required waiving diplomatic immunity, which they refused—and understandably so.”

Asked by Commission Counsel if the alleged activity could be compared to China’s activities targeting Canadians, Trudeau said:

“These were covert, clandestine, and coercive measures—ranging from threats to withhold family visas, to paying sources for information. These actions represented a serious threat to public safety, and although these matters are part of ongoing court cases and investigations, the RCMP felt it necessary to go public at this stage to preemptively disrupt these activities before they resulted in further harm.”

In cross-examination, a lawyer representing the Sikh community in Canada said to Trudeau:

“The RCMP’s press conference mentioned that organized crime was used to carry out violent activities, creating the perception of an unsafe environment targeting the South Asian community in Canada. I think you'd agree that this is an alarming and intrusive attack on Canada. These individuals and government officials actually orchestrated violence to make people feel unsafe and reach that conclusion. Is that fair?"