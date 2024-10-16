OTTAWA, Canada — In a dramatic turn at Canada’s foreign interference inquiry today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that he possesses a list naming a number of past and present Conservative parliamentarians whom he claims are engaged in foreign interference.

Trudeau took aim at Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s decision not to seek top-level security clearance, suggesting that this amounted to a “willful” disregard of compromise threats within Poilievre’s party, which is poised to defeat Trudeau in an upcoming election, according to recent polls.

In an explosive cross-examination this afternoon, Conservative lawyer Nando De Luca pushed back, accusing Trudeau of irresponsible grandstanding.

The stunning testimony saw Trudeau assert earlier in the day: "I have the names of a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians, and or candidates in the Conservative Party of Canada who are engaged, or at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence around foreign interference."

Trudeau added that he has “directed CSIS and others to try and inform the Conservative Party leader, to be warned, to be able to make decisions that protect the integrity of that party, of its members, from activities around foreign interference."

Conservative lawyer Nando De Luca responded by questioning Trudeau about whether he was aware of any Liberal politicians implicated in the same way.

Trudeau responded quickly, “Yes,” and later pointed to “Don Valley North.”

"In your testimony earlier today, you mentioned knowing the names of past and present Conservative parliamentarians who are at risk of being compromised by foreign interference,” De Luca said. “Are you aware of any Liberal parliamentarians at risk?"

"Yes, and for other parties as well, because I have access to large amounts of information."

When De Luca noted that Trudeau had not mentioned Liberal politicians earlier in the day, Trudeau replied: "We spent an entire session previously discussing concerns about Liberal Party members. Don Valley North comes to mind as a riding. Actions have been taken in response."

Inside the Commission hearings this afternoon, De Luca further pressed Trudeau on whether individuals linked to the controversial Van Weenen list—related to a CSIS warrant targeting Liberal Party powerbroker Michael Chan—were Liberal operatives.

“You acknowledged Mr. Dong,” De Luca asserted. “Can you confirm that either the target of the warrant or individuals on the Van Weenen list were Liberal operatives?”

Don Valley North MP Han Dong has testified that he has no involvement in Chinese election interference, and a lawyer for Dong declined to question Trudeau today in Ottawa.

Michael Chan, who is deputy mayor in Markham and a former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister, testified he has no involvement in election interference and has called himself a victim of CSIS investigations and media leaks.

Regarding the warrant—an explosive subject focusing on a delay of at least 54 days in Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office surrounding the warrant approval—Trudeau and Canadian government lawyers claimed an inability to respond on national security grounds.

"The Prime Minister has absolutely no engagement or authority or involvement in the granting of CSIS warrants,” Trudeau said. “That's a very different thing than concerns about parliamentarians who may have been exposed to foreign influence, and your attempts to conflate them are simply ineffective.”

“You’re evading the question. I’m asking for confirmation if there are Liberal operatives on the list,” the Conservative lawyer pressed.

Responding to objections from Trudeau’s counsel, Commissioner Hogue stepped in, saying, “The questions are noted. The commission will determine whether to pursue these questions.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Conservative leader Poilievre posted a statement denying that he is turning a blind eye to threats inside his party.

“My message to Justin Trudeau is: release the names of all MPs that have collaborated with foreign interference,” the press release says. “But he won't. Because Justin Trudeau is doing what he always does: he is lying. He is lying to distract from a Liberal caucus revolt against his leadership and revelations he knowingly allowed Beijing to interfere and help him win two elections.”

In a different line of questioning on Wednesday, De Luca, the Conservative lawyer, focused on the involvement of Zita Astravas, a former Director of Issues Management in Trudeau’s Prime Minister’s Office, who later served as Chief of Staff to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair during the 2021 election campaign, in relation to the warrant in question.

De Luca: Do you know Ms. Zita Astravas, sir?

Trudeau: Yes.

De Luca: She worked on each of your Liberal Party election campaigns in 2015, 2019, and 2021, correct?

Trudeau: I believe so, yes.

De Luca: And she worked in your PMO as your Director of Issues Management until 2017, is that correct?

Trudeau: That sounds right, yes.

De Luca then pressed further: "The Commissioner has heard that a politically sensitive warrant application, which would have empowered CSIS to investigate foreign interference, languished on Ms. Astravas's desk for approximately 54 days. Are you aware of that fact?"

Trudeau: I believe there are questions about the dates involved.

De Luca: Does that mean you disagree with the overall time period of 54 days?

Trudeau: Yes.

De Luca: Okay, and how long is your understanding?

Trudeau: My understanding is that it was a number of days within those 54 days before it ever got near Ms. Astravas's desk. But again, these are things I’ve learned over the course of the testimonies, not anything I was aware of at the time.

De Luca: Have you heard the figure of 54 days in connection with these proceedings?

Trudeau: I've heard that you used it yesterday.

De Luca then questioned whether there had been any consequences for the delay in processing the warrant.

De Luca: Has Minister Blair or anyone in his office at the time faced any consequences for the fact that the warrant application languished in the office for what I suggest to you was 54 days?

Trudeau: As I said, the Director of CSIS himself testified that he had no issues with the timeline, and I can certainly say that I continue to have full confidence in everyone involved.

Finally, a Government of Canada lawyer asked Trudeau to clarify his role in the CSIS warrant application process.

Government Lawyer: First of all, I'd like to clarify what role you play, if any, in the CSIS warrant application process. First, as CSIS is preparing to apply for a warrant, would you ever be briefed?

Trudeau: No.

Government Lawyer: Have you ever seen a CSIS warrant application?

Trudeau: No.

Government Lawyer: And a Van Weenen list we've heard can be a part of a CSIS warrant application. So I think you've answered my question, but I'll make extra certain. Have you ever seen a Van Weenen list?

Trudeau: I have not.