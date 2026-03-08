VANCOUVER/TORONTO — A wave of shootings targeting synagogues in Toronto has prompted heightened security measures across Canada, as investigators warn that the disappearance and suspected killing of an Iranian dissident in British Columbia may represent a case of transnational repression on Canadian soil.

British Columbia investigators now believe that Masood Masjoody, a mathematician who openly called for regime change in Iran and pointed to Iranian Guard criminal networks operating in Canada, was murdered in what law-enforcement sources describe as a possible politically motivated killing tied to overseas actors. Police are still searching for Masjoody’s body, but investigators say the evidence collected so far indicates foul play.

“We are treating this as a homicide,” Sgt. Freda Fong told The Guardian, adding that without locating the math professor’s body, bringing the case to court will be difficult.

The case, which The Bureau first reported as part of a broader investigation into foreign-directed intimidation and violence inside Canada, has increasingly drawn attention from security experts monitoring patterns of diaspora-targeted threats across North America.

The developments come as Toronto police investigate multiple shootings at synagogues in recent days, incidents that have raised alarm among Jewish community leaders and law enforcement officials already grappling with a surge of ideological violence linked to international conflicts.

Two synagogues — Bayt Synagogue in Thornhill and Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue in North York — were struck by gunfire late Friday and early Saturday, following an earlier shooting that damaged a third synagogue earlier in the week.

Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, issued a statement condemning the attacks.

“I am shocked and outraged by the shooting attacks that targeted Bayt Synagogue in Thornhill and Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue in North York,” Moed said. He called the attacks “cowardly assaults on houses of worship” and urged Canadian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the protection of Jewish institutions across the country.

Saturday, police on Canada’s west coast signaled the concern is being taken seriously nationwide.

In a public statement, the Vancouver Police Department announced it is increasing patrols and deploying additional officers around Jewish institutions and places of worship, “following two recent incidents at synagogues in Ontario.”

The deployment underscores how security agencies are increasingly treating threats against diaspora communities as potentially interconnected with geopolitical tensions and foreign state pressure.

For several years, intelligence experts in Canada and allied countries have warned that governments including Iran, China, Russia, and India have engaged in covert operations targeting dissidents and diaspora critics abroad. Canada has already faced several high-profile cases.

The 2023 assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, triggered a diplomatic crisis after Canadian officials accused agents of the Indian government of directing the killing on Canadian soil — allegations New Delhi has denied, but which have been affirmed by Canadian police sources.

Meanwhile, Nancy Grewal, 45, a Windsor-area personal support worker and social media commentator known for criticizing Khalistani extremism, was fatally stabbed on March 3 in LaSalle, Ontario, near Windsor.

Family members told Canadian media that Grewal had received threats before her death and had reported some of them to police.

She had built a following online for commentary on Sikh politics and the Khalistan separatist movement, where she frequently criticized extremist factions.

The Iranian threat, analysts and officials warn, has grown more acute in the aftermath of military strikes that devastated the Islamic Republic’s conventional capabilities.

While Canada is viewed as uniquely exposed to Iranian regime networks, with little counterbalance from under-resourced police forces working under weak counter–organized crime laws, according to experts, the U.S. government faces high-profile threats as well that have resulted in convictions.

A Pakistani business owner was convicted Friday in Brooklyn on terrorism and murder-for-hire charges after acknowledging he sought to arrange political assassinations during the 2024 presidential campaign at the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A jury convicted Asif Merchant after only a few hours of deliberations.

Merchant testified that his handler broached names including then-candidate Donald Trump, then-President Joe Biden, and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who was also in the presidential race, as potential targets.

Haley, who said the FBI came to her front door in 2024 to warn her the Iranian regime had placed a contract on her life, wrote on X that the verdict underscored broader threats from Iran. “This week, the man who accepted those orders, on American soil, was sentenced to life in prison,” she wrote. “Anyone who claims the Iranian regime isn’t a danger to America is ignoring how far its tentacles spread and is willfully ignorant about how far it will go to threaten Americans even in our own country.”

The verdict was the latest in a documented series of Iran-directed plots prosecuted on American and Canadian soil.

In January 2024, the United States Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Iranian narcotics trafficker Naji Sharifi Zindashti — a contract killer operating under the direct orders of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, according to the Treasury Department — with recruiting Canadian Hells Angels associates to assassinate Iranian dissidents in Maryland.

Damion Ryan, a full-patch Hells Angel from British Columbia, was allegedly promised $350,000 for the murders and paid $20,000 in expenses. His co-conspirator, Adam Richard Pearson, allegedly told Ryan the target should be hit “in the head a lot, make example.” The plot ran through Vancouver.

The regime’s documented campaign reached its most sustained intensity in its pursuit of Masih Alinejad, the Iranian-American journalist and women’s rights activist based in Brooklyn, who was subjected to at least three separate murder plots over three years. A federal prosecutor described the campaign as “a spree of plots here and around the world.”

In March 2025, a Manhattan federal jury convicted two Azerbaijani members of a Thieves-in-Law criminal gang in connection with a 2022 murder-for-hire plot backed by a $500,000 Iranian government bounty. The same network had also been tasked with arranging Trump’s assassination before the 2024 election.

“The same Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that ordered a massacre in Iran gave money to the assassins here to buy AK-47s to end my life,” Alinejad said outside the Manhattan courthouse after the verdicts.

In October 2024, while Alinejad was in Ottawa to speak at a transnational repression conference, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police moved to protect Irwin Cotler — former justice minister, founder of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, and architect of Canada’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorist designation — after foiling what the force described as an imminent assassination plot against him.

Cotler, 84, was warned the attack was planned within 48 hours. Two suspects were reportedly apprehended.

While kinetic strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure have degraded its conventional capabilities, the threat of repression and retaliation from Iranian-linked sleeper cells may be intensifying proportionally, according to David Luna, a former senior State Department intelligence official who spent 22 years inside the U.S. national security apparatus.

As The Bureau reported last week, Luna said it remains unclear “to what extent these armed Iranian-backed proxies and terrorist sleeper cells have been neutralized in North America — Canada, Mexico, the United States — and the rest of the Western Hemisphere and Europe, and related threats and capabilities downgraded.”

He called on the FBI, American law enforcement, and Northern Command to prioritize the disruption of Iranian intelligence and military operations — “especially now,” he wrote, that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed.

Luna’s research through the International Coalition Against Illicit Economies found that Canada has become what he calls “an integrated ecosystem of criminality and corruption” — nearly 700 organized crime groups, networked across 48 countries, potentially laundering hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Iranian crime networks, his research found, are embedded within that ecosystem alongside Chinese Triads, Mexican cartels, and the Hells Angels, sharing logistics, financial corridors, and enforcement infrastructure.

Canada, Luna concluded, is “a safe zone for the world’s most notorious crime groups” — and Washington is producing a more reliable intelligence picture of that criminal economy than Ottawa itself.

The case of Masood Masjoody may reflect Luna’s warnings.

In January 2024, Masjoody had shared The Bureau‘s reporting on Iranian intelligence using British Columbia narcotics networks in dissident assassination plots, adding commentary in Persian calling for investigations into “the regime’s agents and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Canada.”

The last post on his social media account was made the afternoon he vanished.

Nazanin Afshin-Jam MacKay, a prominent Iranian-Canadian human rights activist and wife of former minister of justice Peter MacKay, wrote on X that Masjoody “had been under threat for months” and “was trying to expose Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps affiliates in Canada.”