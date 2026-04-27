The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
8hEdited

Chinese nationals, students... bit of pattern, no? Oops, thats racist, lets keep looking for a law abiding cdn gun owner.

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Pauline Chartrand's avatar
Pauline Chartrand
7h

Will we ever see the light at the end of the tunnel of all this corruption? The more we learn, the worse it gets. Kuddo to the Bureau to keep us informed.

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