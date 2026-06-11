The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
1h

I hope that Toronto police force realize that the chants of violence and attacks on citizens that we have witnessed in the last few years are not just directed at Jewish people but anyone that stands in the way of islam (or their rulers). With saddeness we pray for the officer's family and hope that his colleagues wake up and realize that our gvt is using them to advance a political narrative that threatens cdns, our way of life and safety for all who live & work here.

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
17m

Unbelievably sad. When will our so called government clamp down on the people allowed in Canada. We’re just an open border for criminals and terrorists to thrive. Hey Gary Anandasangree and Lena Diab do your jobs and get rid of this scourge! My sincerest condolences to the family of the officer.

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