TORONTO — Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in a sprawling corruption and organized crime probe that police say links insiders to fentanyl and cocaine trafficking, extortion, multiple shootings — and an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

Chief Jim MacSween said the seven-month York Regional Police investigation found officers unlawfully accessed confidential information that was then funneled to criminals, who carried out shootings and other violent offences.

The investigation began in June 2025, when investigators allege a conspiracy unfolded to murder a member of corrections management working at an Ontario correctional institution.

“Over a 36-hour period, a number of suspects attended this member’s home in York Region, we allege, for the purpose of murdering him,” Deputy Chief Brian Hogan said, showing video clips of the alleged crimes.

Police later determined that a Toronto police officer had allegedly unlawfully accessed confidential information about the intended victim. Investigators say York Regional Police subsequently identified a series of serious criminal acts that occurred after that information was disclosed — “almost in real time” — including seven shootings, extortion, and commercial robberies.

Police said some officers assisted a transnational drug ring involved in cocaine importation and fentanyl exports, and the alleged cartel leader identified has significant international ties.

More to come.