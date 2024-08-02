Former Toronto Liberal MP Kevin Vuong — who claims he was attacked in a Chinese interference scheme during the 2021 federal election — is one of dozens of international parliamentarians that attended a summit in Taiwan this week that was targeted with egregious meddling from Beijing, according to organizers.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) met this week in Taipei and endorsed a motion to re-examine one of the most consequential geopolitical moves of the past century: passage of a United Nations resolution in 1971 that effectively barred Taiwan from U.N. membership and isolated the democratic nation from international engagement, elevating the Chinese Communist regime of Beijing instead.

Ambassador Harry Tseng, Taiwan’s top diplomat in Ottawa, told The Bureau IPAC’s choosing to meet in Taiwan and calling for a review of the U.N. resolution signals a movement among international lawmakers eager to re-engage with Taiwan and critically examine the consequences of United Nations decisions that have acquiesced to what Tseng calls Beijing’s “lawfare.”

Asked to comment on reports that Chinese officials reportedly attempted to block delegates from attending IPAC’s summit in Taipei, Tseng said: “Since its formation, IPAC leaders and members have faced substantial pressure from the Chinese government, with many of its members subjected to sanctions by Beijing.”

According to IPAC, eight lawmakers from at least five “global south” countries were contacted by Chinese diplomats before they departed for Taipei.

"Some discovered their party leadership had been contacted to exert additional pressure. One lawmaker was specifically invited to travel to the PRC rather than to Taipei," IPAC stated.

In an interview with The Guardian, IPAC’s director Luke de Pulford said some of the targeted delegates faced demands from China to hold meetings during IPAC’s summit to “express to them why they shouldn’t wade into the Taiwan question.”

“That’s seriously assertive, massively overstepping,” de Pulford said.

CSIS’s investigations into Chinese election interference have also centered on Beijing’s efforts to block Canadian MPs from engagement with Taiwan, according to intelligence documents and national security sources.

As The Bureau has reported, in a high-profile and sensitive election interference probe, CSIS investigators found that Liberal Cabinet Minister Mary Ng’s staff was allegedly privately meeting with a Toronto Consulate official to consult on China-Taiwan related issues.

That diplomat, Wei Zhao, has been assessed by CSIS as a “confirmed intelligence actor,” a source said, but was removed from Canada in 2023 only after reports emerged that Zhao and Chinese intelligence had targeted the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong, a prominent critic of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

“We believe Wei Zhao worked with political staffers to provide information on the meetings of elected officials and their whereabouts,” one senior intelligence source has told The Bureau. “We know staff have direction to report privately to the consulate on Mary Ng.”

Ottawa’s interim report on foreign interference also notes that Vancouver NDP MP Jenny Kwan was the suspected target of Chinese interference in Canada’s 2021 election because she has made “many public statements and taken public positions that are unfavourable to the PRC government.”

“Her concerns and public statements regarding the PRC’s policies, specifically with respect to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Uyghur community, escalated around 2019,” Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue’s report says.

This week, Toronto MP Kevin Vuong, a former Canadian military officer who is ethnically Chinese and has taken anti-Chinese Communist Party positions, posted: “I'm thrilled to be in Taiwan for the @IPACglobal Summit. Now, more than ever, democracies must stand together against authoritarian regimes.”

After stories on China’s alleged federal election interference in Toronto broke in 2022, Vuong came forward with claims that circumstances involving a sexual assault complaint against him, which was withdrawn, were used to torpedo his Liberal candidacy in the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York.

News of the withdrawn complaint surfaced several days before the September 2021 vote.

The Toronto Star has reported: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped Vuong as a candidate just days before the September 2021 vote. The party cited Vuong’s failure to disclose a withdrawn sexual assault charge before running for office, which came out in a report by the Toronto Star in 2021.”

Vuong, who maintains his innocence and claims the withdrawn sexual assault complaint was part of an elaborate reputational attack scheme, was elected independently for Spadina-Fort York.

Vuong also maintains there are signs that Chinese threat networks in Toronto were involved in attacks on his reputation, and revelations of the withdrawn sexual assault complaint were part of China’s election interference in 2021.

The Bureau hasn’t been able to confirm Vuong’s allegations of Chinese interference in his case.

However, a sophisticated conspiracy such as the one Vuong suspects wouldn’t be out of character for China’s secret police.

U.S. government investigations against China’s Ministry of State Security and their proxies in New York City, make clear that Beijing directs its assets on American soil to conspire against community leaders and election candidates that China fears.

As The Bureau has reported, Department of Justice filings say from September 2021 to March 2022 an MSS agent named Qiming Li directed proxies including an American PI to target a New York election candidate described only as “a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests from 1989, who later escaped to the United States and served in the US military.”

In December 2021, Lin allegedly told the American PI: “In the end, violence would be fine too. Huh?”

“Beat him, beat him until he cannot run for election,” Lin was captured saying in a voice mail. “You think about it. Car accident, [he] will be completely wrecked, right? Whatever ways from all different angles. Or, on the day of the election, he cannot make it there himself, right?”

A month prior to that Lin instructed the American investigator to use “cops, or lawyers, or the courts,” to dig up compromising material on the U.S. election candidate.

“Lin specified that ‘flaws’ could include ‘unreported, unpaid taxes’ or ‘extramarital affairs; uh, sexual harassment; or child porn; eh, [homosexual activity], things of that nature,” DOJ legal filings says.

And when that didn’t work Lin directed his team in New York to entrap the candidate.

“Go find a girl. Or see how he goes for prostitution, take some photos, something of that nature,” he told the PI.

The sexual kompromat plan also included infiltrating the candidate’s campaign.

“The PI participated in a monitored voice call with LIN to discuss strategy related to undermining the Victim’s candidacy,” U.S. filings say. “LIN encouraged the PI to consider using a young member of the Victim’s campaign staff to compromise the Victim. LIN emphasized again that his goal was to ‘cause [the Victim] to not make it in May’ and to ensure that the Victim ‘won’t be elected. Whatever price is fine. As long as you can do it.’”

This plan also included hiring a woman for $40,000 “to volunteer to be part of [the candidate’s] election staff in order to ‘have a relationship with him’ and then ‘record the transaction between the two of them.’”

