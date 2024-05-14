A lawsuit claims reports of Ottawa’s actions against a bank that caters to Chinese-Canadians came out “because of the rising tensions between Canada and China, including allegations of China’s political interference in Canada.”

A Toronto businessman that reportedly attended a private fundraiser with Prime Minister Trudeau in May 2016 before winning approval to launch a bank catering to Chinese-Canadians has slapped the Globe and Mail and myriad government defendants including CSIS director David Vigneault with an extraordinary $250-million libel suit seeking to expunge a series of articles that suggest Ottawa is concerned Beijing is clandestinely pursuing a range of geopolitical and economic strategies “that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty.”

The lawsuit, filed May 9 in Toronto Superior Court, alleges Canada’s leading newspaper has defamed the plaintiff and his bank.

It namesThe Globe’s CEO, its chief editor David Walmsley and deputy editor Sinclair Stewart, and Ottawa-based reporters Robert Fife and Steven Chase, among about 20 other editors and reporters.

The sprawling claim also casts a net for “John Doe” story sources, seeking to punish and deter “unlawful disclosure of the secret and confidential information.”

Due to the nature of the lawsuit, which seeks injunctions preventing speech about the disputed reports,The Bureau will not identify the Toronto-based businessman and financial entities involved. Records online indicate the plaintiff’s company advertises social ties to the Toronto Chinese Consulate and its senior diplomats.

On Monday The Bureau asked The Globe to comment on the extraordinary libel claim, but the newspaper hasn’t yet responded or filed a defense in the proceedings. CSIS also has yet to reply.

The $250-million suit targets a series of stories in which The Globe reported that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had instructed the plaintiff and two other founding investors “to divest their shares” and ordered their Toronto-based bank “to comply with extraordinary national-security conditions intended to firewall its operations against the trio who have faced federal scrutiny over alleged links to the Chinese government.”

It says The Globe reported the three bank founders included a Toronto financial professional, a Toronto grocery-store magnate, and a wealthy Vancouver real estate developer.

AndThe Globe reported that in May 2016 the plaintiff “and 32 other business executives attended a private fundraiser for the Liberal Party of Canada where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the guest of honour.”

(Editor’s note: The Globe has also reported a Trudeau Liberal MP who was Ontario’s former minister of finance was board director of the bank in question, before joining Trudeau’s government in a Toronto-area by-election.)

The claim saysThe Globe reported at the time of the May 2016 fundraising meeting with Trudeau, the plaintiff “was waiting for final approval from federal bank regulators” — to launch a bank that could take in deposits domestically — and the plaintiff’s approval “was granted a month later.”

According to the Toronto-based businessman, this reporting was defamatory because it “would reasonably” have been understood to mean the plaintiff’s “presence at a Liberal Party fundraiser in 2016 resulted in,” his bank’s “being granted approval as a Schedule 1 Bank.”

The plaintiff also takes issue with The Globe’s reporting that his Toronto-based bank and its “three principal shareholders have been under investigation by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service since 2021,” and also by Finance Department officials that deal with national security, according to two sources not identified by The Globe.

According to the plaintiff, The Globe also reported that in late 2022 Freeland sent a letter to the bank expressing the three founders “could be vulnerable to coercion” from China, and Canada’s government believes the trio “may have been involved in financial activities that other regulated institutions have assessed provide reasonable grounds to suspect such transactions are related to the commission of money laundering.”

Shortly after The Globe’s first February 2023 report, the plaintiff alleges, the newspaper reported that Fintrac, Canada’s anti-money laundering watchdog, had fined the plaintiff’s bank “$676,500 for failing to comply with anti-money laundering law.”

But according to the plaintiff, this reporting was “sensationalizing the purely administrative penalty without any effort to seek comment or to contextualize it.”

Broadly, the plaintiff alleges The Globe’s reporting would be understood to mean he and his bank “are under the influence of the CCP and the government of China,” and “the Plaintiffs engage in or are reckless to money laundering,” and threaten Canada’s national security.

The plaintiff also disputes The Globe’s follow-up report that alleged Freeland had imposed “stringent national-security measures,” on his Toronto-based bank, including prohibiting use of the Chinese social-media app WeChat for financial business.

According to the lawsuit The Globe also reported Freeland was barring the bank from “unauthorized sharing of sensitive information” and ordered the bank to leave the Toronto building owned by the plaintiff, and relocate to “new secure premises” and perform “sweeps of its corporate property for surveillance devices.”

The claim also notes The Globe’s contextual reporting on Freeland’s extraordinary actions was that CSIS has warned about how Beijing “is pursuing a strategy for geopolitical advantage on all fronts – economic, technological, political and military – and using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty.”

The claim also seeks a $5-million fine to punish those involved in the alleged defamatory stories and to ensure “that they and others are deterred from such conduct in the future.”

It also makes broad suggestions of racial animus on the part of government and media defendants, and evidently attempts to undermine CSIS’s intelligence.

“CSIS was at all material times fully aware that human sources can be mired by racial, xenophobic and/or ethnic biases,” the claim says.

[Editor’s note: The Bureau has also reported on CSIS intelligence regarding alleged PRC interference in Canada, and quoted an expert that is named in the plaintiff’s lawsuit.]

It adds The Globe reported that one of its anonymous sources had “said the government was prepared to rescind the bank’s charter but would likely take no further action providing the three men sold all their shares or significantly reduced their holdings,” and claims Canadian “government defendants” have breached the plaintiff’s Charter rights “and created a distinction based on race, national or ethnic origin, and colour.”

“The unauthorised and unlawful disclosure of the secret and confidential information and thus knowing publication occurred during a time of and because of the rising tensions between Canada and China, including allegations of China’s political interference in Canada,” the claim states.

It alleges “those tensions and allegations increased the pressure on the Government Defendants to make a public example of the Plaintiffs for political purposes, despite there being no justification therefore.”

