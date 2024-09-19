For the second consecutive day, concerns over national security risks linked to the Chinese-state-controlled app TikTok remained a focus at Canada’s foreign interference inquiry.

As the inquiry continues, lawyers appear to be laying the groundwork for recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight of foreign-controlled platforms and enhancing protections against hostile state influence across all social media channels.

On Thursday, representatives from the NDP and Green Party testified that all Canadian political parties are grappling with limited resources and unclear guidance to defend their systems and memberships from infiltration by hostile state actors.

Both parties also highlighted the growing challenge of dealing with disinformation spread by foreign states through social media platforms, which further complicates efforts to safeguard the political landscape.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan’s lawyer specifically questioned whether the Green Party had policies in place to address the security threats posed by TikTok.

While Green Party officials, John Irwin and Robin Marty, clarified that the party does not use TikTok to engage with voters, they expressed significant concerns about the broader role social media plays in facilitating foreign interference. They emphasized that political parties require increased support and clearer direction from the government and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to effectively manage these evolving threats.

“We could implement a new policy for TikTok and X tomorrow, but we don't know if it would be sufficient,” said Marty.

Referring to a CSIS Intelligence Assessment on TikTok presented during the commission’s proceedings, Irwin remarked, "I personally have not seen this document before," signaling the limited exposure political parties may have to critical intelligence reports.

During the previous day’s testimony, Kwan had called for Canada to adopt a more assertive approach, similar to Washington’s stance, in dealing with TikTok’s ownership. Commission lawyers explored CSIS’s December 2022 report on TikTok, revealing the extent to which the app’s data collection could be exploited for Chinese intelligence operations.

The heavily redacted CSIS report contradicted TikTok’s parent company ByteDance’s claims that user data was stored outside China, highlighting that significant amounts of sensitive user information were still accessible to Beijing.

Furthermore, the report noted plans within ByteDance to access U.S. users’ GPS data without their consent, fueling additional fears about the misuse of personal data.

Adding to these concerns, just over a month ago, a classified U.S. Department of Justice brief alleged that Beijing had already successfully directed TikTok to "censor content outside of China." The brief portrayed TikTok as a potential weapon of the Chinese Communist Party, capable of launching disinformation campaigns against Americans during elections or geopolitical crises, much like Chinese hackers who are embedded within North American critical infrastructure.

Pointing to similar vulnerabilities in August, Anne-Marie Brady, a prominent expert on Chinese influence, released a report highlighting how TikTok may have been used to incite social unrest in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific where tensions have escalated over independence movements. Brady’s report indicated that the French government banned TikTok in New Caledonia during the first two weeks of the turmoil “because it was being used to spread disinformation.”

According to Brady’s report:

“French Prime Minister [Gabriel] Attal said that TikTok was banned ‘due to interference and manipulation of the platform, whose parent company is Chinese. [And] the app is used as a medium for spreading disinformation on social networks, fed by foreign countries, and relayed by the rioters.’”

In the Hogue Commission hearings Wednesday, Kwan testified that Canada should follow Washington's lead and force TikTok to separate from its Beijing-controlled ownership if it intends to continue operating in North America.

She added that Canadians remain largely unaware of the serious risks posed by TikTok and other social media platforms.

In one of the most detailed intelligence assessments declassified in the West, CSIS’s report highlighted TikTok’s ability to learn and adapt to user behavior using advanced algorithms, making it more addictive than platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The combination of TikTok’s viral content and extensive data collection capabilities was flagged as a significant security threat.

