A photo of Labour MP and husband allegedly arrested for Chinese spying.

LONDON — Scotland Yard has arrested three men on suspicion of spying for China — including the husband of a sitting Labour MP — in a case that freshly detonates amid an ongoing national security crisis involving the Starmer government’s decision to cancel the prosecution of two men accused of funnelling parliamentary intelligence directly to Beijing’s ruling Politburo, and an ongoing criminal investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson’s business ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which have appeared to include elite Chinese business networks, as The Bureau has reported.

The Guardian‘s Pippa Crerar broke the story Wednesday morning, and later posted a statement to X from Labour MP Joani Reid, the Member for East Kilbride and Strathaven, who confirmed that her husband David Taylor is one of the three men arrested. “I have never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law,” Reid said. “I am not part of my husband’s business activities and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation.”

Reid sought to distance herself entirely from the subject of the investigation. “I have never been to China. I have never spoken on China or China-related matters in the Commons. I have never asked a question on China-related matters,” she said. “As far as I am aware I have never met any Chinese businesses whilst I have been an MP, any Chinese diplomats or government employees, nor raised any concern with ministers or anyone else on behalf of, even coincidentally, Chinese interests.”