Jian Zhao is seen photographing documents from his desk at a U.S. Army base in Washington, including presentations on "Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles" and a report on America's Indo-Pacific simulation-driven command exercise, according to federal prosecutors.

WASHINGTON — In a case underscoring the growing infiltration of U.S. military ranks by China’s intelligence networks and troubling trends involving the recruitment of first-generation Chinese Americans, federal prosecutors announced indictments Thursday against three soldiers—two active-duty and one former—for allegedly selling highly classified U.S. military secrets to buyers in China.

The Justice Department unsealed indictments alleging that Jian Zhao, a supply sergeant with oversight of $55 million in Army materials in Washington state, led an espionage scheme involving the sale of top-secret U.S. military intelligence to individuals in China, including explosive information on U.S. military readiness to fight a war against China. Much of the case appears to center on Beijing’s plans to take Taiwan by force—a concern of growing urgency for leaders in Washington, Taipei, and Tokyo—and how U.S.-led forces would respond, including what weapons systems and joint-command structures could be brought to bear against China’s strategy to surround Taiwan with naval vessels, bombard the island with rockets, and deploy amphibious landing forces.

Zhao is charged with conspiracy to obtain and transmit national defense information, bribery of a public official, and theft of government property. He allegedly sold data on High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and detailed documents concerning U.S. military readiness and exercises with an unidentified partner nation, which most likely refers to potential conflict scenarios involving Taiwan.

Zhao reportedly used encrypted online messaging to manage his contacts and transactions, explicitly seeking multiple buyers through brokers in China. Federal affidavits allege Zhao received payments totaling $15,000 for providing electronic media, classified hard drives, and a military computer to unidentified Chinese contacts. Zhao, along with other unnamed conspirators, arranged these deliveries primarily through WeChat. In one exchange, Zhao advertised intelligence material as "good stuff" and instructed a co-conspirator to "spread the news … It’s Brigade Level," describing it as a "very sensitive document. Super difficult to get."

In an October 2024 chat, Zhao offered a copy of an unidentified 42-page classified document priced at "$2.5K," and another participant cautioned, "This needs some time. This is way top (we) must be very careful." One suspect urged others involved to switch to Signal, calling it the "safest … this feels very risky."

One classified document Zhao transferred to China described a U.S. Army Pacific simulation-driven, bilateral, and multinational command post exercise. This exercise was designed to enhance U.S. and multinational partner combat readiness and interoperability, strengthen alliances, and demonstrate U.S. resolve in securing the Pacific region against potential threats.

Parallel indictments from Oregon and Washington charged Li Tian, an active-duty soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, and Ruoyu Duan, a former soldier from the base now living in Hillsboro, Oregon.

According to the Oregon indictment, Tian secretly gathered information related to Army operations, including technical manuals and other sensitive material about the missions and capabilities of the Bradley and Stryker armored fighting vehicles, and then shared them with Duan in exchange for money.

The alleged conspiracy between Tian and Duan—with Tian known as “Boss Duan” among some alleged conspirators and “Little Fish” among others—occurred from Nov. 28, 2021, through Dec. 19, 2024, investigators said.

Duan, an active-duty soldier from 2013 to 2017, and Tian face charges for conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property. Tian allegedly entered restricted military installations to remove sensitive, non-public Army photos and documents. Surveillance footage from May 2024 reportedly captured Tian photographing "SECRET" documents on his office computer screen and removing them.

Duan received funds from China-based financial accounts and paid Tian at least $500 on March 29, 2023, according to their indictment. Duan also paid another unidentified accomplice approximately $3,200 for military information from June 7, 2023, to Nov. 24, 2023.

The indictment alleges Tian transmitted classified military documents to Duan via personal and Army emails, utilizing Google Drive links. They also communicated via Facebook Messenger, occasionally using coded language to disguise their espionage activities as ordinary discussions about tuition and class materials. In a Feb. 24, 2023, exchange, Duan wrote, "I see that nothing happened after you said you’d ask the chief. Don’t worry if it can’t be done. I can find materials on wiki or Reddit. ... The main thing is not to get in trouble. It is not easy to get to this point in the Army."

Tian replied, "Downloaded. Don’t be anxious. I’m out and will send it to you when I get back," later adding, "I’ve obtained the system permissions and can now download the PDF."

By mid-October 2023, another conspirator introduced himself to Tian on WeChat as Duan’s friend, writing, "Boss Duan says you have things to sell. Mind telling what you have?" Additional unnamed conspirators reportedly shipped classified military hard drives to Chinese buyers, receiving thousands of dollars in return.

In a statement yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "While bribery and corruption have thrived under China’s Communist Party, this behavior cannot be tolerated among our service members, who are entrusted with sensitive military information, including national defense information."

U.S. Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi promised "swift, severe, and comprehensive justice," adding, "The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities, and empowering our adversaries in China."

Meanwhile, in the more recent case against Jian Zhao, while he was eager to profit from classified military property, prosecutors allege he expressed unease about the risks involved. On Aug. 26, 2024, Zhao reportedly told Co-Conspirator 1 that he had "ten (hard drives) with red and highest-classification orange labels" that he was willing to sell for $8,000. He appeared to negotiate, saying he was "not totally comfortable" going through with the deal but would consider it for the right price.

While little is known about the Chinese intelligence handlers who worked with the U.S. Army spies, the filings state, "Co-Conspirator 1” resided in Changchun, north of Beijing.

Communications between the conspirators hint at the psychological games at play, with the Changchun spy handler once asking if Zhao was interested in directly communicating with a ‘new buyer.’

Zhao answered, “I won't take your suggestion. I won't consider. F* this world. I'm not selling, brother,” and then discussed the disagreement with the Changchun spy handler via an encrypted app, and later texted, "What I can get for you, you can't get anywhere else."

"Co-Conspirator 1 then replied that he ‘will ask more … [and] find high-level people,’”investigators allege.

By October, the Chinese appeared to be pushing Zhao for more, indicating he had already become a traitor. The Changchun spy handler told Zhao a "high-level" person in China had said: "Since you've already [redacted], why don't you bring out some good stuff?"

"The buyer said that? The problem is that everyone has certain restrictions," Zhao shot back, adding, "I sure will take good stuff, but I need to guarantee my safety."

Later, Zhao asked why the buyer was "opinionated against" him, after which the Changchun spy handler “comforted him,” saying that while the buyer had many demands, "they were safe, paid a good price, and there was no nonsense because they were ‘high level.’”

The cases, following similar recent Navy indictments, reinforce a troubling pattern of China’s efforts to infiltrate U.S. military ranks. Jinchao (Patrick) Wei and Wenheng (Thomas) Zhao were caught passing sensitive naval intelligence to Beijing, both recruited through online channels—Wei via direct contact with PRC intelligence and Zhao through a WeChat stock group—underscoring how China exploits financial vulnerabilities and nationalist sentiment to target service members.

Wei, who relayed fleet movements and weapons systems details, was reportedly encouraged by his mother in Wisconsin to spy, believing it could secure him a future in China. Zhao, meanwhile, provided operational orders and radar blueprints to his PRC handler through encrypted communications. In a striking detail, Wei was granted U.S. citizenship while actively working as a spy—a milestone his Chinese contact celebrated as a significant success.

“These cases illustrate how China uses financial leverage and nationalist sentiment to recruit individuals with access to critical military information,” said Nicholas Eftimiades, a former CIA analyst and expert on Chinese espionage. The indictments highlight the growing challenge for U.S. counterintelligence, as Beijing continues to exploit digital networks and economic pressures to compromise national security.