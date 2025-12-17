The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G M's avatar
G M
3h

The uncomfortable fact is that Islam/Muslims are the source of a disproportionate number of terrorist attacks.

Muslims who do not agree with these attacks should think about why there are so many from their religion.

They should denounce these attacks and create measures to make sure that their religion/culture are not the source of more terrorism.

They should think about what is it in that religion causes or promotes so much extremism, and then resolve to make sure that is eliminated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
3h

I think history shows that the ones committing the attacks are the true adherents.

And there are a lot that believe violence is acceptable, they march in canadian streets daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture