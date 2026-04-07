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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
4h

HRW, lol. Jeff Childers helpfully documents the _facts_: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/celestial-rabbits-tuesday-april-7

"In 2015, Obama’s Pentagon updated the Department of Defense’s Law of War Manual. Revised Section 5.6.8.5 said:

Electric power stations are generally recognized to be of sufficient importance to a State’s capacity to meet its wartime needs of communication, transport, and industry so as usually to qualify as military objectives during armed conflicts.

The section was revised three more times: in 2016 (Obama), and in 2023 and 2024 (Biden). Trump’s DoD hasn’t touched it. It says the exact opposite of the Times’s loopy pronouncement.

How quickly the Times forgets. In 1991’s Operation Desert Storm, George Bush’s military coalition bombed Iraq’s entire electrical grid on Night One. Power plants were designated as priority targets. But there were zero war crimes charges against Bush or any coalition partner nation. There weren’t even any “revels in war crimes” headlines in the New York Times.

In Kosovo in 1999, under Clinton, NATO systematically bombed Serbia’s power grid. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia investigated and declined to prosecute: No war crimes! Clinton got a nice library. In Libya in 2011, Obama and NATO bombed tons of infrastructure. Obama never got Congressional authorization for that one. And that time, the NYT editorial board wildly applauded, like a ward full of drooling mental patients at snack time..."

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
4h

With Doug here as well for some additional info : https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/celestial-rabbits-tuesday-april-7

Love comparing so many notes.

Who needs MSM with such empty messaging , in my opinion .

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