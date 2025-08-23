The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim M's avatar
Jim M
1h

My impression from reading Maxwell's answers is that she is scared of saying too much and facing reprisals from powerful people. Her statements that there was nothing improper that she was aware of, do not jive with what the victims have told. I had thought that Maxwell's testimony would shed light, but apparently no. She is in prison for crimes against children, yet you'd never know it from this interview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles "The Hammer" Martel's avatar
Charles "The Hammer" Martel
15m

Nothing convincing in any of her responses; in fact, quite the opposite. A blanket 'I know nothing; it never happened', in sum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture