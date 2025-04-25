The Bureau

The Bureau

Marilyn Hagerman
6h

I sit on my deck with a morning coffee….it’s a gorgeous morning, full sun, peaceful and only the sounds of nature around. Just read your article Sam - it’s so far removed from my kind of life and happiness, and without doubt from yours as well. I cannot imagine immersing my thinking in this world of evil as you must do to bring us truth that deeply influences many corrupt world leaders. My own country of Canada this coming Monday the 28th must hopefully elect a Poilievre led Conservative government that will begin the huge task of undoing 10 years of hideous damages levied by the Trudeau/Carney led Marxist Liberal government. Carney’s communist financed backers are terrorizing Canada’s large Chinese diaspora population, using CBC government funded propaganda to support a re-election of Carney Liberals! Poilievre will cut their government funding ending 10 years of the worst propaganda imaginable!!

We are all praying very, very hard!!

Leisa
3h

It never stops, does it? The mountain of corruption, scandals & crimes in our federal government. I too can not always wrap my head around the enormity of the drug cartel. The list of unpronounceable names is nothing less than confusing, I might be able to have a better mental “tree” picture if the names were more identifiable like, Tom, Dick & Harry. I digress. I am very, very excited about our 28th election, hoping for liberation & freedom! It is rather unfortunate that Trump inserted himself into our politics because we had the liberal party annihilated under Trudeau reign and then Trump, Mr. Democracy, acknowledges and accepts communication from an UNELECTED “outsider” (Carney) who NEVER garnished a vote from Canadians as a PM! Trump calls Carney by his “first” name and supports the “liberal party” giving the impression that Canada 🇨🇦 “should vote for” Carnage for his pleasure! An egregious error on Trump’s part! He should have minded his own business while we are in elections, he should have refused to speak, never mind acknowledge Carnage because he was an UNDEMOCRATICALLY, UNELECTED person who claims the PM position. NOT CANADA’S PM! Trump’s negligent actions have placed Canada’s democracy, freedom & liberation at risk because now Carnage uses the “bad orange man” syndrome as his platform for securing votes. So the irony to all this, Carney is Trump’s BFF business partner, Carney has deep financial ties to Trump (explains 1st name basis) his son-in-law, Kushner, Elon, Vance, Brookfield and China (among a spider web of others). In other words, things are not as they appear. Trump referring to our yet to be ELECTED PM as “stupid” is insulting to Canadians and while he talks out both sides of his mouth about “loving Canada, many Canadian friends”, he spews out the other side rubbish & distain for a country who is their neighbour & assisted them in all the wars they participated and started! I was quite happy for America when Trump won over Harris, definitely the lesser of two evils. And we are all aware that Trump thinks highly of himself, is going to save-the-world, he also makes alot of noise (as O’Leary pointed out) from the message and is no less “all over the map” then he was in his 1st term. I don’t feel threatened by Trump at any level but many do. Trump should have MINDED HIS OWN BUSINESS while Canada was in the middle of ousting the liberals and elections. Trump SHOULD HAVE not interfered & made comments regarding Carnage or Pierre (calling him stupid). Our country has endured the exact level of Woke Mind Virus, corruption & scandals as the U.S., only we’ve had to endure it for 10 years vs.their 4, although theirs date back to Clinton, Obama & Bush regime. Trump owes Canadians a heart filled apology for being an A$$ to us & sticking his nose into our politics. He needs to refrain from ANY communication from federal politicians until a DEMOCRATICALLY, ELECTED PM has been chosen. Don’t confuse Canada’s 🇨🇦 kindness for weakness.

