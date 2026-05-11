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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
15h

Yet, Hasan Piker and Omar’s daughter went there to show how peaceful the regime is. Once the Iran war is settled I imagine Trump will send the 5/6 army Rangers it will take to finally overthrow the govt and take control of the island which should have been done decades ago. If everyone is smart about this they will turn Cuba into a new Hong Kong with the deep water ports it has and reap the tax money for generations. The regime is now cut off from the world’s communists and it won’t stand much longer. Canada should take a hard look at this.

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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
10h

Canadians that still think Carney is their “saviour” need to read this article over and over until reality sets in!!

Pierre Trudeau, his young wife Margaret, were visiting and admiring friends of Castro! Recall the “Trudeau” eulogy at Castro’s funeral! Justin’s close resemblance to Castro has always been a question in many minds??? Pierre Trudeau supported Castro’s deadly communist regime claiming it far outweighed any democratic regimes in prosperity and a cohesive happy citizenry!

Now step back a bit and include globalist Carney in this cozy little grouping - actually as a Justin coach and leader in disguise!! So now all you Carney lovers….CUBA TODAY IS CANADA TOMORROW!!

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