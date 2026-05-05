The Bureau

The Bureau

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
3h

I think we all know who controls the Canadian government the problem is the liberal voter that continues to support them.

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Charlie202's avatar
Charlie202
3h

So we have China and Canada not trying to negotiate trade deals with the USA ,while the rest of the world is . We have the elbowzo crowd with Trump derangement syndrome cheering on Carney with his European wanabe syndrome , that only wants to look after his Brookfield assets . Meanwhile we sit looking over the fence at a $30 trillion economy with no deal in sight . Something seriously wrong with this picture ?

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