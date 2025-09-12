The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
9h

Too much red tape over thinkers with the rules and laws allows criminals to overtake our justice system. We need black and white laws with no grey areas to try and get a handle on crime. Governments are too busy trying to criminalize law abiding citizens rather than going after organized crime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sunsandwind's avatar
sunsandwind
5h

Sounds good until you realize that AI and regulations can and will become our masters in the name of safety. I don't see a way out of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture