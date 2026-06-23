The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
2h

You think a country that gets cozy with a gvt that does forced organ harvesting (for money), has documented gvt sanctioned slave labor and helps the fentynol activity spread out across the world cares one hoot about "pay-for-slay"? As long the murders are elsewhere it is like it didn't happen for cdn gvt.

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
1h

Good luck on this guy Carney and his Liberal cabinet…. “sheep”… doing the right thing

and introducing such beneficial legislation.

I’m sure the majority of Canadians have lost faith in the federal government in this respect.

The same old ….. “speak out of both sides of their mouth”.

Thanks Sam …..The Bureau, and the author to bring this to our attention… as the corrupt mainstream media woukd not.

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