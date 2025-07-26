TAIPEI — In what could signal a covert victory for Beijing’s efforts to block military spending for the defense of Taiwan, voters on July 26 overwhelmingly rejected recall motions targeting 24 opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislators and Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, preserving the opposition’s slim hold on parliament and delivering a political setback to President Lai Ching‑te’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Figures from Taiwan’s Central Election Commission show that none of the recall votes satisfied the dual legal threshold—at least 25 percent turnout and majority support for removal. Only six constituencies met the turnout quorum, and in each, more voters opted to retain the incumbent.

In Hualien County, KMT caucus whip Fu Kun‑chi survived a high-profile recall with 65,300 votes to keep him versus 48,969 in favor of removal. Fu, often criticized for his pro-China stance and considerable political influence in the east, denounced the effort as a “political takedown” and urged collaboration to stabilize the legislature.

As The Bureau previously reported, the campaign unfolded amid allegations of “unprecedented” interference by Beijing. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council cited clear evidence of disinformation traced to the Chinese Communist Party’s Taiwan Affairs Office and state media, including coordinated activity on WeChat, TikTok, and Weibo. Meanwhile, Chinese warships and aircraft increased gray-zone pressure near the island.

The recall was widely perceived as a government-backed democratic initiative—supported by civic groups—to remove lawmakers seen as sympathetic to Beijing. The DPP portrayed it as a historic effort to defend sovereignty and unblock stalled defense and anti-infiltration legislation. Earlier this year, U.S. Senators publicly warned that KMT opposition to increased defense funding signaled a dangerous posture amid growing threats from the People’s Liberation Army.

Other KMT lawmakers also prevailed in districts that reached the quorum, with more “no” votes than “yes,” ensuring their retention.

Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, an independent aligned with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), likewise survived her recall challenge, which failed on turnout grounds.

The outcome leaves the KMT and TPP controlling a 113-seat legislature—52 seats for the KMT and 8 for the TPP—compared to 51 for the DPP. The DPP had openly supported the recall in hopes of reclaiming control and advancing national security-focused bills, including military appropriations.

The mass recall campaign—driven by activists and civic groups and backed by figures like billionaire Robert Tsao—had aimed to recall at least six legislators to flip the legislative majority, but was ultimately unsuccessful. Turnout fatigue from January’s elections was a decisive factor, as many districts failed to reach the threshold.

Saturday’s outcome is a clear defeat for the DPP and a win for the political status quo. Seven more KMT lawmakers face recall votes on August 23, but analysts believe the message from this first wave underscores limited public appetite for aggressive recall campaigns. For now, the opposition retains the leverage to block President Lai’s agenda, and Beijing—whose United Front messaging favors the KMT—may claim the result as validation for its preferred interlocutors in Taiwan.