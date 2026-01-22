The Bureau

Transformative Outlook
4h

Canada does not need czars, we need accountability , responsibility and follow through that leads to permanent elimination of this kind of crime.

Lee-ann Harder
4h

Because a Drug/Border Czar for Canada worked so well. 🤨

They will do anything but address what needs to be addressed.

