John Walker
Yup, just as in B.C. Canada….…. the government controls the B.C. Prosecution Service … as to who is to be prosecuted and who is not to be prosecuted. They have eliminated those that launder dirty money from the drug gangs….. giving the BCPS the “ability”. (ie excuse) using the new term “prosecutorial discretion” …..not to prosecute.

Hell, the NDP… in their mandate to judge Cullen, in his B.S. $14 million Money Laundering “Inquiry”…… “not to inquire into this prosecutorial discretion”.

Now pray tell…….” W H Y “……… did the NDP not want Cullen get to the bottom of….. this bullshit …. “term” ……. to allow non prosecution of those that launder. dirty money from dirty drugs.. from the drug gangs? .

England certainly has a problem of security…… but…… so far B.C.is safe from exposure thanks the “the enemy within the gates”…….. being the mainstream media.

Good work exposing what’s going on in the world Sam.

Marylou Speelman
What a sad state Britian is in, just as is Canada. I can now see the correlation of the Starmer Labour Party and Canada's Liberal Regime of the Progressive ideology (Carney) and how easily they intertwine with Communist/totaltarian foreign states. These elite and easily moulded politician's are rife with the need for power, control, and to hold all wealth. How easy it is to subvert the weak who are filled with greed. I beleive the whole interacting with China was done with the intent to making China a free and democratic country. What we have instead is China turning all Western Nations into communist dictatorships. They all reak with treason, subversion, greed, and the need for power over all. They salivate pure evil with every move and word filled with lies and a dangerous psycopathy.

