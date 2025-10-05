The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
24m

It would be naive to believe that Trudeau, Carney and senior bureaucrats are not compromised by China. This goes back to beyond former PM Cretien, who to this day, receives monthly retainer from China for "political consulting".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture