OTTAWA, CANADA — A democracy activist from Hong Kong, forced to seek asylum in Washington, D.C., after Beijing placed a HK$1 million bounty on her head, detailed to Canadian lawmakers how China’s transnational repression threatened her safety even on U.S. soil. Frances Hui, testifying before Parliament’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights, recounted facing death threats, harassment, and surveillance orchestrated by individuals working on behalf of Beijing’s global interference arm, the United Front.

Hui described how an immigrant from China, now indicted in Massachusetts, monitored her activities in Boston and reported them to Chinese police and United Front officials.

"Between 2018 and 2022, this individual spied on members and leaders of Boston-area Chinese family associations and community organizations, as well as anti-PRC dissidents," Hui told the committee. She also revealed that the same person had mobilized counter-protests, including issuing violent threats, such as plans to "shoot her in the face."

“In one incident, he mobilized hundreds to harass us,” she said. “I was followed home and had to call the police. I regularly receive phone calls from men speaking Chinese.”

Hui’s testimony highlights how Beijing’s proxies in Western nations coordinate efforts to target dissidents at key geopolitical moments. She testified that the man who targeted her—a naturalized U.S. citizen—"was also one of the individuals behind a coordinated global campaign against rallies worldwide supporting the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong."

“This is why democracies should work multilaterally against these coordinated networks,” Hui testified. “This repression is carried out by multiple people under the direction of the United Front. Even though U.S. authorities identified the man stalking me, he has left the country and will never face justice. This was terrifying for me, and much more needs to be done.”

The threats against Hui escalated after Hong Kong authorities issued a warrant for her arrest in December 2023 under Beijing’s National Security Law. Shortly afterward, Hui said her parent in Hong Kong was interrogated by police—a tactic she described as psychological warfare.

"This psychological and social intimidation sends a clear message: dissent will be punished, no matter where you are," she said.

Hui also urged Canadian lawmakers to take decisive action to counter Beijing’s transnational repression, including revoking the diplomatic privileges of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices (HKETOs), which she described as “outposts for surveillance and propaganda” operating on Canadian soil.

In addition to deploying agents through trade offices, Beijing’s methods include spyware, intimidation, disinformation, threats against dissidents’ family members back home, and physical surveillance, Hui said. "A key player in this strategy is the CCP’s United Front Work Department, which controls and mobilizes organizations and individuals on the Party’s behalf,” she added.

According to Freedom House, the People’s Republic of China operates the world’s most comprehensive system of transnational repression, targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, and dissidents worldwide. Hui defined “transnational repression” as operations by hostile states aimed at silencing critics in other nations through tactics ranging from psychological threats to harassment, assaults, and assassinations.

Hui’s testimony underscored alarming global trends, including a French police disruption of PRC agents attempting to kidnap a dissident in France earlier this year. Other examples include Australian activists Drew Pavlou and Vicky Xu—a journalist from China who exposed Beijing’s genocide against Uyghurs—who faced plots of serious violence uncovered by Australian national security police.

Pavlou, a prominent critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has endured a sustained campaign of intimidation. In 2022, he was arrested in London after protesting at the Chinese Embassy, where his name was falsely linked to a bomb hoax. This year, Australian Federal Police warned Pavlou that he was the target of a foreign interference operation involving plans to harm him.

Xu, whose investigative reporting on Uyghur human rights abuses has drawn international acclaim, has faced relentless harassment, including online hate campaigns, surveillance, and credible threats of violence. She has spoken publicly about the toll such threats have taken on her mental well-being, citing ongoing fears for her life.

Hui called on Canadian lawmakers to implement robust measures to counter Beijing’s influence, including a mechanism similar to the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to monitor foreign influence operations. She also urged Canada to sanction individuals and entities involved in harassment campaigns against Hong Kongers and other diaspora communities.

"Canada has an opportunity to lead by example," Hui concluded. "We must protect individuals fleeing persecution and uphold democratic principles against the tide of authoritarianism spreading across borders."