The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeffsher's avatar
jeffsher
11h

Who knows what the CCP have for dirt on Mark Carney. It could be financial corruption or something much darker. I'm sure they had some very dark information on Trudeau as well. Dr Michael Pillsbury writes about China's elite capture methodology in 'The Hundred Year Marathon'...a fascinating read and eye opener on China's plan to rule the world.

Reply
Share
Kenneth P Zehr's avatar
Kenneth P Zehr
11h

The Carney group should be charged with TREASON

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture