LOS ANGELES — Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian former Olympic snowboarder accused by U.S. investigators of leading a violent transnational narco pipeline by consolidating domestic gangs across Canada to traffic and transship cocaine and methamphetamine from Latin American cartels while ordering numerous murders tied to his alleged drug enterprise, has been taken into custody, according to NBC News, citing two law enforcement officials.

Details about the arrest were not immediately available, and authorities said they planned to provide an update at a Friday news conference in Ontario, California, NBC reported.

Wedding, 44, was added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in March 2025.

U.S. authorities allege Wedding’s organization routinely moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other U.S. destinations—using stash houses and long-haul semi-trucks as part of a bulk-shipment pipeline.

The Bureau’s American law enforcement sources argue that Wedding’s success involved leveraging cross-border trucking enterprises that were captured by Indo-Canadian mafia networks, and that Canada’s police and judicial response failed to counter the threats.

In a superseding indictment unsealed in October 2024, federal prosecutors charged Wedding with multiple felonies, including drug-trafficking conspiracies, conspiracy to export cocaine, leading a continuing criminal enterprise, murder and attempted murder counts connected to the alleged enterprise, and related offenses.

In November 2025, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed additional charges tied to the January 31, 2025 killing of a federal witness in Colombia and announced arrests of multiple alleged associates in what officials described as “Operation Giant Slalom.”

A Toronto lawyer was implicated in the scheme, in addition to numerous other Canadians.

That same day, the Federal Bureau of Investigation publicly announced the reward for Wedding had been raised to $15 million and said officials had described him as a narco-trafficker on par with notorious drug lords.

U.S. Treasury sanctions issued in November 2025 described Wedding as a fugitive believed to be hiding in Mexico while continuing to direct drug trafficking and violence, and said the action was part of a coordinated U.S. government effort to disrupt his alleged network and its enablers.

More to come